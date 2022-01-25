22.3 F
Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Kansas Headlines

KBI Searching For Vehicle Related To Rush County Homicide Investigation

By Derek Nester

RUSH COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and Rush County Sheriff’s Office released photos of the vehicle they are searching for connected to a homicide that occurred in Rush County.

The death of 61-year-old Leslie Randa, of La Crosse, has now been determined to be a homicide. Investigators continue to search for Randa’s black 2006 GMC Envoy with Kansas tag 463HAE. The front grill guard is chrome. The vehicle was observed in Wichita after Randa was killed, and may still be in the the Wichita area.

If anyone saw this SUV on January 11, or after, please contact the KBI at 1-800-KSCRIME, or the Rush County Sheriff’s Office at 785-222-2578.

The investigation is ongoing.

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

