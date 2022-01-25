Donation Account Created To Assist Medical Expenses For Marysville Resident Jen Horn

A fund to accept donations for medical and travel expenses has been opened at First Commerce Bank for Marysville resident Jen Horn and her family. The account is in the name of Jen’s husband, Wyatt Horn. He and the couple’s young son, Nathan, are staying near the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kan., where Jen has been a patient since last week.

Jen remained in intensive care early this week after suffering a stroke while at Community Memorial Healthcare in Marysville. The stroke was the result of complications from COVID-19, said family friend Shannon Borgman.

“Wyatt and Nathan are doing their best to stay close to her during this time. Funds will help keep Wyatt from having to work during this stressful time,” Borgman said. “This fundraiser is such a wonderful way to enable people to extend a hand to help.”

An online option for donation is a Facebook fundraiser posted to the page of Wyatt Horn. The site’s web address is https://tinyurl.com/LetsHelpJenHorn.

Jen is an ad salesperson for KNDY Radio, and Wyatt works at Landoll Company. Nathan is a student at Marysville High School. Jen is the daughter of Bob and Karen Smith, who formerly owned the Astro 3 Theatre in Marysville. Bob is now director of museums at Fort Riley.