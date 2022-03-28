Cloud Co. Comm. College Foundation Auction A Success

The 41st annual Cloud County Community College Foundation Scholarship Auction, on Saturday, March 26, raised more than $100,000.

A Kentucky Derby themed event, “Jockeys and Juleps,” saw attendees bid on silent and live auction items to raise money for the Foundation’s scholarship fund. All funds raised during the evening go directly to the General Scholarship Fund, making Cloud County an option for many students who otherwise might not be able to attend college.

“The 41st annual auction was a huge success thanks to the generous donors and attendees,” said Heather Gennette, Foundation director. “The auction only happens with the help of a great team of volunteers and amazing staff. The dedication and time these individuals put toward the event is simply incredible. I think everyone who attended was able to see the impact the Foundation and fundraisers like this have on our students. I couldn’t have asked for a more successful evening!”

In the history of the auction, the event has raised more than $1 million toward student scholarships.