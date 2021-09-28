Hospital Foundation’s Annual Fundraiser Gala & Casino Night Planned For Oct. 30

MARYSVILLE – The Community Memorial Healthcare Foundation (CMH Foundation) invites you to their annual Gala, Auction & Casino Night fundraising event on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church Parish Hall, Marysville.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with a catered dinner served at 7 p.m. The “casino floor” will open at 8 p.m., with hosted table game play using pretend casino cash money. Table games will include black jack, roulette, and craps. An open bar will be available throughout the evening.

Each year, the fundraiser event features a different theme for decorations and dress. This year’s theme is “Black & White Gala” – a classy, “spooky soiree”, as the event takes place on Halloween weekend. Guests are encouraged to dress in black and white formal or semi-formal attire (no Halloween costumes, please).

A silent auction will be ongoing from 6:30 – 10:30 p.m., and a live auction will be at 9 p.m. A variety of items will be offered, with one of the headlining live auction items including a group sailboat excursion and meal.

All ticketed guests will be entered to win our grand door prize, but must be present to win. The door prize drawing will occur at 10:45 p.m. to close the evening. Chances are also being sold for a 50/50 cash prize; chances are $5/each, or 6 chances for $20. Chances can be purchased during the event, or in advance from CMH Foundation board members.

This is the CMH Foundation’s biggest annual fundraiser. Funds raised from this event go directly towards upgrading medical equipment or healthcare technology and improving patient care in Marshall County through Community Memorial Healthcare hospital and its rural health clinics in Marysville, Blue Rapids, and Wymore, Neb. Needed items funded each year are requested by CMH’s various departments, and reviewed and approved by the CMH Foundation’s volunteer board of directors. Other opportunities to donate to the CMH Foundation include a year-end mail campaign, and Pony Up Match Day, or a donation can be made online by visiting the CMH Foundation’s webpage at www.cmhcare.org. Donations of items or experiences for the silent or live auction are also currently being accepted. To donate, please contact Pam Harrison, CMH Foundation director, at 785-562-4381, or email pkharrison@cmhcare.com.

Tickets for the Black & White Gala are $50 for a single ticket, or $75 for a pair of tickets. Event tickets are limited, and usually sell out prior to the event, with no tickets available at the door. Each ticket includes a catered dinner, open bar, pretend casino cash for game play, and a chance to win the grand door prize. To reserve your tickets or to sponsor a table, contact Harrison at 785-562-4381, or email pkharrison@cmhcare.com.

Sponsorship levels are: Level 1 – $175 (receives 2 event tickets); Level II – $325 (receives 4 event tickets & additional casino cash); Level III – $500 (receives 6 event tickets, reserved seating, & additional casino cash); and Level IV – $750 (receives 8 tickets with private table, & additional casino cash).

Please join us for a wonderful evening of connection, food, and fun, all benefitting a crucial need in our community – high-quality local healthcare!