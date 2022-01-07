Allen Fieldhouse Mandates Masks; Outlines Implications For Non-Compliance

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

Chancellor Girod shared a message this morning regarding the recent Douglas County mask mandate and its impact on Allen Fieldhouse. For the past two weeks, Allen Fieldhouse has been operating under a mask recommendation, but will now return to operating under a mask requirement, per the county order. Click here to read his full message.

As the Chancellor referenced, if fans do not comply with the mandate, additional measures will have to be taken, which include closing concessions and decreasing fan attendance at men’s basketball games. Please do your part by properly wearing a mask at basketball games to ensure Allen Fieldhouse remains the best home court advantage in all of college basketball.