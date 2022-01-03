Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 12/27/2021

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Keith Bramhall, chairman, Barbara Kickhaefer, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Bramhall called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the minutes of the 12/20/21 meeting with the correction on page 3 to remove the wording “remove the sign” and the agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve Supplemental Agreement #3 between Marshall County and Cook, Flatt & Strobel Engineers to not exceed $750,000 in Irish Creek Windfarm expenses. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Salina Blueprint & Micrographics, Salina, KS

For payment of Bookeye 4 Scanner

$6,800.00-Register of Deeds Fund-P.O. #6557

Vigilante

For license agreement/purchase of license plate reader

$17,025.00-Sheriff/Sp Cnty Attny/Sp Law-P.O. #6072

Network Computer Solutions, Manhattan, KS

For Frankfort Nutrition site computer

$1,037.25-Agency on Aging Fund-P.O. #6516

Jeff Lane with TreanorHL emailed a proposal for a land survey for the new jail site for consideration of the Board. The proposal is from Rob Peschel with CES Group, Inc. in the amount of $9,935.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to accept the proposal from CES Group, Inc. to perform a land survey for the new jail site in the amount of $9,935. Unanimous.

The Board received the annual contribution from Marshall Wind Energy in the amount of $300,000. $285,000 will be deposited into Special Road & Bridge and $15,000 will be put in the general fund to be distributed to Guittard & Rock Townships as previous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve Resolution #20-21-12-27-1 to transfer a portion of the free and unencumbered balance remaining in the 2021 Road & Bridge fund of Marshall County not to exceed $300,000 to Special Machinery fund. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve Resolution #20-21-12-27-2 to transfer a portion of the free and unencumbered balance remaining in the 2021 Road & Bridge fund of Marshall County not to exceed $250,000 to Special Road & Bridge fund. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reported that there are still a couple of outstanding purchase orders for 2021, the Landoll trailers and bridge packages.

County Attorney Meghan Voracek met with the Board.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve Jamie Jones as the new employee in the County Attorney’s office to begin at Clerk I Step I at $17.79/hr effective January 4, 2022. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve GAAP Waiver Resolution #20-21-12-27-3 to waive the requirements of K.S.A. 75-1120a(a) as they apply to the Marshall County for the year ended 2021. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve Resolution #20-21-12-27-4 to transfer a portion of the free and unencumbered balance remaining in the 2021 County General (Sheriff) fund of Marshall County not to exceed $100,000 to Capital Improvement fund. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve Resolution #20-21-12-27-5 to transfer a portion of the free and unencumbered balance remaining in the 2021 County General (Sheriff) fund of Marshall County not to exceed $100,000 to Sheriff’s Reserve (Capital Outlay) fund. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve Resolution #20-21-12-27-6 to transfer a portion of the free and unencumbered balance remaining in the 2021 County General (Emergency Management) fund of Marshall County not to exceed $15,000 to Emergency Management Capital Outlay fund. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve Resolution #20-21-12-27-7 to transfer a portion of the free and unencumbered balance remaining in the 2021 County General (Treasurer) fund of Marshall County not to exceed $4,000 to Motor Vehicle Equipment fund with said fund not to exceed $20,000. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve Resolution #20-21-12-27-8 to transfer a portion of the free and unencumbered balance remaining in the 2021 County General (County Clerk) fund of Marshall County not to exceed $20,000 to Election Equipment Reserve fund. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve a 5% wage increase for Marlene Stamm, NCK Environmental Sanitarian for the year of 2022, this wage increase is included in the 2022 budget. Unanimous.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. Currently the work that is pending for this year is the tax sale, the Blue Rapids nutrition site contract and the contract with A.H.R.S. for the jail project.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve payroll as presented. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve Tim Scheele as the new employee/bus driver for Agency on Aging KDOT at $17.58/hr effective January 4, 2022. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following Cereal Malt Beverage licenses for 2022 pending background checks. Unanimous.

Silver Creek (Home City Depot) off premises

Lillis Back Roads on/off premises

Little Hap’s Bar & Grill on/off premises

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluations with the Board present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 10:15 a.m. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to extend the executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluations with the Board present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 10:25 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of these executive sessions.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 10:42 a.m. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 beginning at 8:30 a.m. The Courthouse will be closed on Monday, January 3, 2022 to observe the New Year.