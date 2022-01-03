36.3 F
Salina
Tuesday, January 4, 2022
HomeCollege Sports
College Sports

Kansas Opens Big 12 Play at Oklahoma State

Listen on 95.5 KNDY in Marysville & Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas.

By Derek Nester

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 6/6 Kansas (11-1) opens up Big 12 play at Oklahoma State (7-4) on Tuesday, Jan. 4. Tip from Gallagher-Iba Arena is set for 8 p.m. (Central) and the game will be televised on ESPN2.

Kansas has won seven consecutive games after its 76-67 win versus George Mason on Jan. 1. Oklahoma State last played Dec. 18 falling to No. 12 Houston, 72-61. Since that contest, OSU has had two games canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 protocol in the OSU program. Those contests were originally scheduled for Dec. 21 vs. USC (canceled) and Jan. 1 vs. Texas Tech (postponed).

Kansas has won 30-straight conference openers dating back to the 1991-92 season, with 12 of those at home and 18 on the road. The last time KU lost a league opener was at Oklahoma, 88-82, on Jan. 8, 1991. In that span, this will be the third time Kansas will face Oklahoma State in the league opener – 87-57 in 2007 in Lawrence; and 76-61 in 1996 in Stillwater.

Kansas is No. 9 in the NET rankings released by the NCAA through games played Jan. 2. The Big 12 has seven teams in the top 40 in the latest NET – (1) Baylor, (9) KANSAS, (12) Texas, (19) Iowa State, (26) Texas Tech, (39) Oklahoma and (40) West Virginia.

UP NEXT

Kansas will play its second Big 12 game at Texas Tech on Saturday, Jan. 8, at 3 p.m. (Central). The contest at United Supermarkets Arena will be televised on ESPN2.

Previous article1-3-22 SHRINE BOWL PICKS-CHIEFS LOSE TO CINCY
Next articleSports Programming Changes For Saturday on KD 94 & Z-96.3
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.