Governor Kelly Orders Flags Lowered Honoring Senator Bob Dole

TOPEKA – In accordance with Executive Order 20-30, and in coordination with the proclamation signed by President Joe Biden, Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags throughout the State of Kansas to be flown at half-staff starting immediately until sunset on December 9, 2021 in honor of the passing of Senator Bob Dole.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Bob Dole this morning,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Senator Dole was many things — a war hero, a father, a husband, a public servant; and to Kansans, a man who embodied everything good and decent about Kansas and about America.

“In public office, Senator Dole was always a voice for Kansas. However, his work in the Senate also had a profound impact on all Americans. Most notably, his efforts to protect Social Security in 1983 and to ensure passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990, which transformed the lives of those living with a disability.

“Senator Dole’s legacy goes far beyond the walls of Congress. He was a larger-than-life presence in our nation’s politics and demonstrated a decency, a humility, and a civility that should serve as a model for those of us in public life.

“My thoughts are with his wife, Elizabeth, his family and all those who loved Bob Dole.”

