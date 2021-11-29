60.2 F
Keep It Clean Kansas Calendar Contest Winners Announced

By Derek Nester

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) Bureau of Waste Management is recognizing 13 winners of the 2022 Keep It Clean Kansas Calendar competition. This year’s theme was “Recycle Right – What Really Belongs in the Recycle Bin”.

This is the 23rd anniversary of the Keep It Clean Kansas (KICK) calendar. Each year, students from across Kansas (grades K-12) are encouraged to submit their artwork for a chance to be featured in the annual calendar.

“Every submission to the Keep It Clean Kansas calendar contest shows the importance of recycling,” said Ashley Goss, Acting Secretary. “Recycling the correct materials will ensure a healthy and clean Kansas for future generations.”

The KICK Calendar project was created to encourage students to be engaged in environmental issues in their communities. Thirteen winners, one from each grade, are selected to be featured in the calendar.

  • Kindergarten – Harper Thibault, Southwest Elementary School, Pratt
  • 1st Grade – Gracen Kasper, Ellsworth Elementary School, Ellsworth – Cover Winner!
  • 2nd Grade – Harper Carpenter, Garfield Elementary, Parsons
  • 3rd Grade – Gabby Kusmaul, Madison Elementary, Madison
  • 4th Grade – Cindy Nguyen, Isely Traditional Magnet Elementary, Bel Aire
  • 5th Grade – Hana Nguyen. Colvin Elementary, Wichita
  • 6th Grade – Gwenyth McDow, Liberty Memorial Central Middle School, Lawrence
  • 7th Grade – Sofia Simic, Hoisington Middle School, Hoisington
  • 8th Grade – Macie Ortiz, Wilson Schools, Wilson
  • 9th Grade – Lydia Morrison, Cheney High School, Cheney
  • 10th Grade – Kayann Humble, Pittsburg High School, Pittsburg
  • 11th Grade – Dreyton Hughes, Phillipsburg High School, Phillipsburg
  • 12th Grade – Aerianna Jones, Pittsburg High School, Pittsburg

Those interested in ordering a copy of the free calendar may contact kdhe.keepitcleankansas@ks.gov.

Derek Nester

