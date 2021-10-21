Officer-Involved Shooting Under Investigation In Sabetha

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting this morning following an incident Wednesday evening in the Nemaha County community of Sabetha.

According to the KBI, the incident occurred in the 300 block of North 9th Street in Sabetha, where the Sabetha Police Department and Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office were working.

The KBI indicated that a male subject was shot and transported to a hospital. The condition of the subject is unknown. No law enforcement officers were injured.