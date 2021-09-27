Edwards County Undersheriff Arrested

EDWARDS COUNTY – Today, special agents of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) arrested the Edwards County Undersheriff related to a domestic violence incident.

On Sunday, Sept. 26, at approximately 7:40 p.m., a 911 call was made from a residence in Kinsley. When a deputy from the Edwards County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene, he learned that Robert “Bobby” Blackwell, 39, of Kinsley, who is the Edwards County Undersheriff, was involved in a physical altercation. At approximately 8:15 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office contacted the KBI to investigate the incident.

KBI agents responded to Kinsley to investigate. After collecting evidence and conducting interviews of involved parties, Blackwell was arrested for aggravated domestic battery. The arrest occurred at around 3:30 a.m. Monday morning. He was then booked into the Ford County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time.