86.7 F
Salina
Thursday, September 23, 2021
HomeKQNK Local News
KQNK Local News

Norton Business District Vying for $25K Cash Prize in National Contest

Vote now to advance NORTON BUSINESS DISTRICT to the next round

By Derek Nester

NORTON, KS—In September, Independent We Stand, a national small business movement, kicked-off its sixth annual America’s Main Streets contest titled this year, “Road to Recovery,” a three-month long web-driven contest to help consumers, small business owners and Main Street organizations reward a deserving Main Street with $25,000 in cash and sponsor-related prizes. Whether the local Main Street is making a comeback from the COVID-19 pandemic or never lost its staying power, Independent We Stand invited the public to help draw attention to the vital role America’s Main Streets play in the long-term success of communities by nominating and voting for their favorite Main Street. Norton Business District in Norton is among this year’s nominees!

“Independent We Stand wants to help locally owned businesses not just survive the pandemic, but thrive in their communities,” says Independent We Stand co-founder Bill Brunelle. “After the massive nationwide shutdowns due to COVID, we recognize the pride business owners take in their Main Streets, and we want to help share those stories through our contest. It’s more important now than ever, to get behind these businesses with our support.”

The Norton Business District, which runs along U.S. Hwy 36 East and West, and Hwy 283 North and South (including our downtown Historic Business District) represents the core of our Main Street District. Grit and determination along with a long history of entrepreneurship and invention keep Norton true to its roots in manufacturing, technology, and agriculture, giving our business district challenges to remain a vital link. Efforts by community-wide organizations continue to identify retail leakage and to find strategies to fill the gap. Enormous support exists for our Chamber Bucks program which keeps spending dollars local. While we still have much progress to make in business and workforce attraction efforts, focusing on locally-owned and locally-driven prosperity will ultimately transform our business districts. Winning the $25,000 grand prize for this contest would be used to attract and retain our small business base of hard- working entrepreneurs.

We fit your shopping to a T!’ Shopping along Hwy 36 East & West, & State Street North & South, lends itself to not only shopping, restaurants, and local services, but also gives you an opportunity to enjoy museums, galleries, and public art. Rural America is finally seeing a resurgence in community development success stories, and the momentum in Norton is a strong bond that binds our many civic and private organizations together,” commented Donna Liddle, CEO of the Norton Area Chamber of Commerce and Travel & Tourism.

All nominations and voting take place on MainStreetContest.com beginning at 10 a.m. EST on Sept. 13, 2021.

Previous articleNebraska Medicaid Expansion Changes Next Month
Next articleKansas Middle Schooler Death Prompts Urgency From COVID-19 School Safety Panel
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.