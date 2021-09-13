You Don’t Want To Experience FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out)

80.9 F
By Derek Nester

Tim Lowry, Dan Keding, Anne Rutherford, Adam Booth, and Regi Carpenter are world-renowned storytellers all appearing in one Festival weekend September 17 and 18, Downs, Kansas.

Casting his spellbinding net to audiences of all ages will be Tim Lowry at the Kansas Storytelling Festival. Sometimes in a seersucker suit and sometimes in a Revolutionary War costume. Lowry brings the audience stories ranging from folk tales to Southern culture, history, and personal narratives.

Even though people come from vastly different backgrounds, storyteller Anne Rutherford finds people can connect through stories. “When I see someone nodding, laughing, tearing up when the story strikes a similar chord for them, I realize how much we have in common,” Rutherford said.

Dan Keding is well-known for his telling of ghost stories, world folktales, and superbly crafted original pieces. A well-respected ballad singer, he accompanies himself on guitar, banjo, and spoons.

“Tim, Dan, and Anne and the other storytellers, Adam and Regi, make themselves available to their audiences,” Glennys Doane, Kansas Storytelling Festival chair, said. “They’ll be sitting with the audience during shows and visiting between sets. Enjoying lively conversation over breakfast, lunch, and dinner, storytellers enjoy talking with everyone attending the festival,” Doane added.

For more information about the festival or to purchase tickets, go to https://www.kansasstorytellingfestival.com/button-information.

Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

