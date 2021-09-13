You Don’t Want To Experience FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out)

Tim Lowry, Dan Keding, Anne Rutherford, Adam Booth, and Regi Carpenter are world-renowned storytellers all appearing in one Festival weekend September 17 and 18, Downs, Kansas.

Casting his spellbinding net to audiences of all ages will be Tim Lowry at the Kansas Storytelling Festival. Sometimes in a seersucker suit and sometimes in a Revolutionary War costume. Lowry brings the audience stories ranging from folk tales to Southern culture, history, and personal narratives.

Even though people come from vastly different backgrounds, storyteller Anne Rutherford finds people can connect through stories. “When I see someone nodding, laughing, tearing up when the story strikes a similar chord for them, I realize how much we have in common,” Rutherford said.

Dan Keding is well-known for his telling of ghost stories, world folktales, and superbly crafted original pieces. A well-respected ballad singer, he accompanies himself on guitar, banjo, and spoons.

“Tim, Dan, and Anne and the other storytellers, Adam and Regi, make themselves available to their audiences,” Glennys Doane, Kansas Storytelling Festival chair, said. “They’ll be sitting with the audience during shows and visiting between sets. Enjoying lively conversation over breakfast, lunch, and dinner, storytellers enjoy talking with everyone attending the festival,” Doane added.

For more information about the festival or to purchase tickets, go to https://www.kansasstorytellingfestival.com/button-information.