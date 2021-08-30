Greenleaf Man Found Dead Sunday Afternoon

On August 29th at approximately 2:37 p.m., it was reported to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office that a body presumed to be deceased had been found in the Greenleaf, KS area. Upon officers’ arrival, an adult male subject was confirmed to be deceased and was identified as Daniel Little, age 40, of 2220 11th Road, Greenleaf, KS.

Assistance was requested from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at that time. The cause of death and other factors regarding the death are pending investigation, and no further details will be released at this time.

If anyone has any information regarding this death or the whereabouts of Daniel Little on the evening of August 28th and/or the morning of August 29th, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 325-2293 or the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.