Greenleaf Man Found Dead Sunday Afternoon

By Derek Nester

On August 29th at approximately 2:37 p.m., it was reported to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office that a body presumed to be deceased had been found in the Greenleaf, KS area. Upon officers’ arrival, an adult male subject was confirmed to be deceased and was identified as Daniel Little, age 40, of 2220 11th Road, Greenleaf, KS.

Assistance was requested from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at that time. The cause of death and other factors regarding the death are pending investigation, and no further details will be released at this time.

If anyone has any information regarding this death or the whereabouts of Daniel Little on the evening of August 28th and/or the morning of August 29th, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 325-2293 or the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

