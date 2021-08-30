Letter From Beloit USD 273 Regarding COVID-19 Exposure & Quarantine

We have been informed that one or more of our elementary school employees working at USD 273 have been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19, commonly known as “Coronavirus” based on test results. Per District policy, they have been directed to self-quarantine until permitted to return to work.

We are alerting you to this development so that you are aware of it.

We are working with the Mitchell County Health officers and following their recommendations with the necessary quarantines. USD 273 takes this matter very seriously. Although this incident was outside of our control, we are taking every measure to maintain a safe learning environment for our students and staff.

We are committed to providing a safe environment for all of our students and employees and top-quality service to our community. It is in the interest of those goals that we provide this information out of an abundance of caution. Please remember as a parent you have the right to send your child to school wearing a mask, this is still a parental choice at this time. Staff members also have the choice to mask if they feel this is necessary. The USD 273 Board policy highly recommends masking for COVID-19.

Extra cleaning before, during, and after school continues taking place. Handwashing and/or hand sanitizing will start on Monday as students enter the elementary building. We will allow entry at 7:40 starting on Monday so that handwashing can be monitored.

Thank you for your support with this matter, as we are dedicated to a safe in-person learning environment. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact Mr. Jeff Travis at 785-738-3261.

Sincerely,

Jeff Travis, Superintendent