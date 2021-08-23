Senator Marshall to Hold Marshall County Town Hall

(Marysville, KS, August 23, 2021) – U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D., will hold a public town hall from 5:00-6:00pm on Wednesday, September 1st at the Landoll Lanes Event Center. The public is invited to attend the town hall to learn about federal legislative issues and ask questions of the Senator. The event is open to the press.

“I look forward to speaking with Kansans and learning more about the issues and concerns impacting their lives,” said Senator Marshall. “I value the opportunity to hear directly from folks in Marshall County so that I can take their stories and concerns with me when I return to Washington D.C.”

Event Details:

Time: 5:00-6:00pm CT

Date: Wednesday, September 1st

Location: Landoll Lanes Event Center, 2005 Center St., Marysville, KS