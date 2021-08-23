86.7 F
Free Trainings for Region’s Businesses and Nonprofits Now Available

By Derek Nester

BELOIT, KS, August 23, 2021 — Registrations are now being accepted for entrepreneurs, businesses, and non-profit organizations located in North Central Kansas to attend free training covering a variety of topics. The training sessions are being hosted by the North Central Regional Planning Commission (NCRPC), based in Beloit.

“Businesses and nonprofits in the region have faced extreme challenges over the past year,” North Central Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Emily Benedick said. “Our goal is to provide tools and resources that will help them grow and thrive.”

Courses are available on a variety of subjects including some of the following examples: Developing a Business Plan for Your Business or Nonprofit, Website Development, Online Sales, Customer Service: The Key to Surviving Economic Downturns, Strategically Recruiting and Creating an Effective Nonprofit Board, Succession Planning: Your Guide to Passing on Your Business, and Making Your Accounting Quick with QuickBooks©. Many of the available sessions to date will be delivered online via Zoom.

“We are continuing to work with providers to schedule additional classes and topics and fine tune what is being offered to have the greatest benefit in the region,” Benedick said.

The training has been developed as part of the region’s response and recovery to the economic impacts of COVID-19. It is funded in part by the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration’s CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant awarded to the NCRPC. The NCRPC currently serves the following 12 counties in North Central Kansas: Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Ellsworth, Jewell, Lincoln, Marshall, Mitchell, Ottawa, Republic, Saline and Washington.

Training sessions are free, but advance registration is required. To view the course schedule and to register, visit www.ncrpc.org/resources/trainings.

Derek Nester

