62.4 F
Salina
63.3 F
Topeka
63.5 F
Wichita
Thursday, May 21, 2020
type here...
Kansas Headlines

How To Safely Enjoy Kansas State Parks During Memorial Day Weekend

By Derek Nester
0
0
File Photo / Pixabay.com

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Kansas Speedway May Race Weekend Postponed

Derek Nester - 0
Kansas City, KAN. – Officials with NASCAR and the Kansas Speedway have announced that the May 30-31 race weekend has been postponed until a...
Read more
KDNS Local Sports

Ubelaker Retires as Osborne High School AD

Dusty Deines - 0
Longtime Osborne High School Athletic Director Doug Ubelaker retired from that position at Monday's USD 392 board meeting.  Ubelaker spent 33 years as the...
Read more
Kansas Sports

American Legion Cancels National Involvement in Baseball for 2020

Derek Nester - 0
In light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, The American Legion has shut down all sponsorship and national involvement in baseball for the 2020 season. Therefore,...
Read more
KDNS Local Sports

Dallas Cox Hired as Concordia Boys Assistant

Dusty Deines - 0
On Monday night, news broke that former Beloit girls basketball coach Dallas Cox is headed to Concordia High School to be the boys basketball...
Read more
-- FOOTBALL NETWORK --

2020 Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games Cancelled

Dusty Deines - 0
The Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games scheduled for June 13 in Beloit have officially been cancelled.  The decision came down on Monday morning as the...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

PRATT – Kansas’ 28 state parks, 63 state fishing lakes, and more than 100 wildlife areas remain open to the public and will be popular destinations over the Memorial Day holiday weekend. From camping and horseback riding, to boating and disc golf, there’s no shortage of fun to be had at Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT) areas, but visitors must remain steadfast in practicing social distancing, among other safety measures, to ensure these special places remain open and accessible to all.

“We want visitors to enjoy themselves, so long as social distancing is practiced,” Kansas State Parks director Linda Lanterman said. “Our staff have done an incredible job maintaining our parks, and ensuring that facilities remain open, but it’s ultimately up to the public to look out for each other and practice social distancing so we can all remain in good health and continue having these beautiful places to recreate.”

Here’s how visitors can safely enjoy their time at Kansas state parks over the holiday weekend and throughout the summer:

Practice social distancing, even on the water – While six feet is the standard measure for effective social distancing, maintaining a safe distance may look different while on a trail or on the water. Boaters – especially those recreating in or around coves – can practice social distancing by refraining from tying up to other vessels and instead anchoring vessels individually. Boating passengers should also refrain from moving between vessels.

Allow for ample time at boat ramps – Launching a vessel may take a little longer than normal. Plan ahead by having everything ready and packed on your boat before backing down the ramp. Many state park reservoirs and fishing lakes have multiple access points – visitors can benefit from knowing them ahead of time by referencing area maps at ksoutdoors.com. If a desired boat ramp is congested, consider launching at an alternate ramp or parking at a distance until the area clears.

Make reservations and purchases online – While state park staff are on duty to ensure Kansas’ state parks are safe, and that park facilities are regularly cleaned and disinfected, visitors are encouraged to conduct reservation and license purchase needs through KDWPT’s free mobile apps – CampIt KS and HuntFish KS. Campsite reservations can also be made on ReserveAmerica.com, and license purchases made on KSHuntFishCamp.com.

Keep to your camp – KDWPT-managed campsites are perfectly-suited to space visitors a safe distance apart. Visitors should use these designated areas to their advantage and keep family and friends safe by refraining from visiting other campsites or combining sites.

The wild spaces and fun places managed by KDWPT are intended to be enjoyed by all – help KDWPT keep these areas open by practicing social distancing and refraining from gathering in large groups.

For more on outdoor recreation opportunities in Kansas, visit ksoutdoors.com.

For more information on COVID-19 in Kansas, visit covid.ks.gov.

Previous articleNemaha County Community Health Services Reports 8 COVID-19 Positive Cases

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

How To Safely Enjoy Kansas State Parks During Memorial Day Weekend

Derek Nester - 0
PRATT – Kansas’ 28 state parks, 63 state fishing lakes, and more than 100 wildlife areas remain open to the public and will be...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Department of Health & Environment Public Update – 5/20/2020

Derek Nester - 0
var...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDWPT Donates 2,000 Pounds of Elk and Bison Meat to Local Food Banks

Derek Nester - 0
PRATT – In a time when “every little bit helps,” the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism’s (KDWPT) Public Lands Division has found...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly Announces Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Taskforce

Derek Nester - 0
As part of her commitment to rebuilding Kansas and the economy, Governor Laura Kelly today announced the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Taskforce...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

The Coronavirus Blew A $650M Hole In Kansas’ Budget, Putting Even School Funding In Jeopardy

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — When Kansas lawmakers left for an early spring break in mid-March, the state was projected to...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

The Coronavirus Blew A $650M Hole In Kansas’ Budget, Putting Even School Funding In Jeopardy

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — When Kansas lawmakers left for an early spring break in mid-March, the state was projected to...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Educators Worry What Five Months Away From Classrooms Will Do To Schoolkids

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — The summer slide. That’s the annual learning loss that happens when students spend three months away...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Despite Meatpacking Plants’ Efforts, Kansas Workers Say ‘We’re Right Next To Each Other’

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service DODGE CITY, Kansas — In the days leading up to President Donald Trump’s mandate that all meatpacking plants stay open,...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Protecting Voters From COVID-19 Will Cost Kansas Counties Extra

Derek Nester - 0
By Daniel Caudill - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Thousands of Reno County voters usually cast their ballots at the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson,...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

What Kansas Might Do To Reopen After The Coronavirus Shut It Down

Derek Nester - 0
By Erica Hunzinger & Alex Smith - Kansas News Service After six weeks of asking Kansans to stay at home, Gov. Laura Kelly is expected...
Read more

© 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Latest Posts

Kansas Headlines

How To Safely Enjoy Kansas State Parks During Memorial Day Weekend

Derek Nester - 0
PRATT – Kansas’ 28 state parks, 63 state fishing lakes, and more than 100 wildlife areas remain open to the public and will be...
Read more
KNDY Local News

Nemaha County Community Health Services Reports 8 COVID-19 Positive Cases

Derek Nester - 0
Nemaha County Community Health Services today reports that they are tracking 8 positive COVID-19 cases in the county. Of those 8, a single person...
Read more