Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 8/16/2021

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Keith Bramhall, chairman, Barbara Kickhaefer, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson County Clerk present for the meeting. Bennett Frese with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting. County Counselor Jason Brinegar, Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane and Andrea Skalla were present for the meeting.

Commissioner Bramhall called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

KDHE/CDC guidelines recommend any unvaccinated person attending an in state or out of state gathering of 500 or more people should self quarantine for 7-10 days. On day 7 if a COVID test is negative and there are no symptoms then the person could return to work. If no test is taken on day 7 then the quarantine time is 10 days. Mrs. Skalla attended a venue that fits this criteria. The Board directed Mrs. Skalla to go to the health department for a COVID test and remain off of work until these results are in.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the minutes of the 08-09-21 meeting with the correction on page 3 of Keith Bramhall seconding the Neighborhood Revitalization motion instead of Barbara Kickhaefer and the Agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Welborn Sales, Salina, KS

For 72” x 35’ corr metal pipe

$9,583.60-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109251

Don Bruna Construction, Inc., Marysville, KS

For 15 hours machine hire for various locations

$2,475.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109252

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reported that the rented dozer at the landfill has been used steadily for the past 2 weeks. 75 hours have been put on the machine. He would request that we purchase the dozer. The purchase price is $154,000 less the $11,000 (month rent) for a total purchase price of $143,000.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to purchase the 2012 CAT D6TXL dozer for use at the landfill at the price of $154,000 less $11,000 for a total purchase price of $143,000. Unanimous.

Commissioner Kickhaefer spoke with a supervisor from Gage County and they feel that the bridge does not benefit enough people to justify spending the money to build it. Public Works Administrator Mike Craig has encouraged the landowner and the township officers to attend a Gage County meeting.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. He presented an agreement from Frankfort Community Care Home to be approved in accordance with USDA Rural Development Community Facility Grant.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to sign the Frankfort Community Care Home USDA requirement that the use of the facility as a nutrition site remains the use as a nutrition site in accordance of the USDA Rural Development Community Facility Grant Agreement. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve Resolution #21-21-08-16-1 whereas the Board of County Commissioners of Marshall County, Kansas deems it necessary to express support of personal property rights. Unanimous.

County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes, County Counselor Jason Brinegar and Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane met with the Board. County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes confirmed the prior quarantine rules of nonvaccinated person’s attending an in state or out of state gathering of 500 or more people must quarantine for 7 days with a negative test on day 7 or for 10 days. Testing prior to the 7 days is a waste of a test. For the safety of the co-workers and to protect the services of the Agency on Aging, Mrs. Skalla will remain off of work for 7 days and test on day 7. She will be paid COVID pay for these days off. Commissioner Blaske made it clear that this is on a case by case basis. County Counselor Jason Brinegar informed the Board that they need to discuss this in detail and set a policy in the near future, as this situation will likely come up again.

County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes did speak to Dr. Nancy Zidek and she is interested in being the Marshall County Medical Director. Nurse Rhodes is still trying to find a health officer and possibly Dr. Zidek will be interested in filling this role also. The Board asked Sue to set up a time for Dr. Zidek to attend a commissioner meeting to discuss in the near future.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session pursuant to K.S.A. 75-4319(b)(1) for 5 minutes at 10:21 a.m. to discuss non-elected personnel – payroll discussions with the Board, County Counselor Jason Brinegar, Health Nurse Sue Rhodes and County Clerk Sandra Wilson present to return to open session at 10:26 a.m. in the Board meeting room. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to return to executive session pursuant to K.S.A. 75-4319(b)(1) for 10 additional minutes at 10:26 a.m. to discuss non-elected personnel – payroll discussions with the same person’s present to return to open session at 10:36 a.m. in the Board meeting room. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of these executive sessions.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane met with the Board to give her meal numbers update.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session pursuant to K.S.A. 75-4319(b)(1) for 5 minutes at 10:42 a.m. to discuss non-elected personnel – employee evaluations with the Board, Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane and county clerk Sandra Wilson present to return to open session at 10:47 a.m. Unanimous.

The Board gave Agency on Aging Ashley Lyhane permission to advertise for a substitute to fill in for vacations, sickness, etc. to allow the director to not have to fill this position.

Ellen Barber with Marshall County Partnership for Growth met with the Board to further discuss the Downtown Redevelopment Act. Mrs. Barber was able to provide the missing documents needed in order for the Board to approve participation in this program.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve a 6 month extension for Craig Harries Neighborhood Revitalization project due to lumber cost and delays due to COVID. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

April Swartz with Varney & Associates worked with the Board from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on the 2022 Marshall County Budget. A tentative date for the budget hearing is September 13, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. The changes will be made and a new draft will be sent to the Commissioners for consideration. The proposed mill levy is 47.865 which is a decrease from 2021 budget of 49.094.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Elizabeth Olson, Hiawatha, KS

For Contract Attorney (July 9 – August 12)

$2,100.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6455

Clerk of the District Court, Marysville, KS

For Diversion payments to be disbursed

$1,279.50-Diversion Fund-P.O. #6478

Bryan Health, Lincoln, NE

For ER V charges on 7/30/21

$1,900.00-General (County Attorney) Fund-P.O. #6479

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to adjourn the meeting at 1:07 p.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, August 23, 2021 beginning at 8:30 a.m.