93 F
Salina
Friday, July 23, 2021
HomeKNDY Local News
KNDY Local News

Heat Advisory Issued For Eastern Part Of The KNDY Listening Area

By Derek Nester

The heat and humidity will persist through this weekend with heat indices above 100 degrees. There is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms Sunday evening.

Marshall-Nemaha-Brown-Pottawatomie-Jackson-Jefferson-Wabaunsee-Shawnee-Douglas-
Including the cities of Marysville, Blue Rapids, Frankfort, Sabetha, Seneca, Hiawatha, Horton, Wamego, St. Marys, Holton, Valley Falls, Oskaloosa, Perry, McLouth, Grantville, Meriden, Nortonville, Alma, Eskridge, Maple Hill, Alta Vista, McFarland, Harveyville, Paxico, Topeka, and Lawrence

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SATURDAY

* WHAT: Heat index values around 105 expected.

* WHERE: Marshall, Nemaha, Brown, Pottawatomie, Jackson, Jefferson, Wabaunsee, Shawnee and Douglas Counties.

* WHEN: From noon to 8 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS: Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Previous articleCleveland Indians To Become Cleveland Guardians Following 2021 Season
Next articleNew “Destructive” Severe Thunderstorm Warning category to trigger Wireless Emergency Alerts on mobile phones
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stay Connected

437FansLike
33FollowersFollow
249FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.