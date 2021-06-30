82.3 F
Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Nebraska COVID-19 Dashboard Concludes as Emergency Ends

By Derek Nester

Lincoln – The Nebraska COVID-19 Response Dashboard concludes today, as the State of Nebraska exits the Coronavirus State of Emergency. Over the course of the pandemic, the site featured hospital capacity, ventilator availability, vaccine figures, hospitalizations, deaths, those tested and the number of positive COVID-19 cases.

Nebraska data can now be requested through the Office of Public Records at DHHS.PublicRecords@Nebraska.gov

Other websites that may be accessed for data include:

The State Profile Report (SPR) is generated by the Data Strategy and Execution Workgroup in the Joint Coordination Cell, in collaboration with the White House. It is managed by an interagency team with representatives from multiple agencies and offices outside of the State of Nebraska. 

This site provides information that is current regarding the American health care system. It is possible to explore data visualizations on hospitalizations, testing, therapeutics and more.

Find maps and charts tracking cases, deaths, and trends of COVID-19 in the United States, updated daily.

It’s important to note that these sites are not the responsibility of the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). They may collect and report data differently from DHHS and may differ among themselves in how metrics are calculated or defined.

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

