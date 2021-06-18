Norton Hosting The 18th Annual Chamber Car Show & Drag Races

Norton, Kansas June 16, 2021– We are excited to be hosting our Annual Chamber Car Show and Drag Race event weekend on Friday and Saturday, July 9th and 10th, 2021.

FRIDAY NIGHT ‘PARTY IN THE PARK’: The Friday night ’Party in the Park’ event will be held at the Washington Street Park from 5:00 P.M.-10:00 P.M. We have a dynamic evening planned with a beer garden, live entertainment featuring The Country Highway Band and other talented guests. Food Vendors and a Picnic on Washington Street will be available for family fun and entertainment.

HWY 36 & DOWNTOWN SIDEWALK SALES! Rev -it-up for RETAIL! Norton’s retailers have some GREAT DEALS planned for their Fri/Sat sidewalk sales, so be sure to visit them and check out what they have in store for this busy weekend. Look for flyers before the event for special deals and fun shopping incentives. Bring your receipt to the Chamber Booth on Saturday for a chance to win a Gift Basket worth over $150. You get one ticket for the drawing for every $25 you spend! The more you shop, the more chances you have to win!

FRIDAY NIGHT BURN OUT: We are featuring a ‘LOCAL BURN OUT’ from 7:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. so if you have the power, come out and show us! This event is Sponsored by Keiswetter Tire, and is FREE to participants. The winner receives a $250 Gift Certificate for First prize, $100 Gift Certificate for Second Prize, and $50 Gift Certificate for Fan Favorite for the best spectacle! (Smokin!!!!)

CAR SHOW SATURDAY: We look forward to a good turnout this year. The cars start lining up at 8:00

A.M. and the awards will be given out at 1:15 P.M. Awards Sponsor this year is Valley Hope of Norton. Come down to the County Courthouse Square and enjoy a day of visual excitement looking at classic cars, hot-rods, motorcycles, and tractors. Enjoy classic music by Studio J (Jay Speez) and announcements by Marvin Matchett. The entry fee for the car show is $20 and only 10 per additional vehicle if you register before June 30th. After that the entry fee is $25 so register early! Vendor spaces are available for $15 or $10 if you are a Chamber Member. Food vendors are $15. Non-profit vendors are FREE! This is a great opportunity to fundraise for your group.

SOLUTIONS NORTH BANK: Don’t miss the Watermelon Feed on the south side of Solutions North Bank building. This annual event is always a welcome treat!

FREE DRAWINGS FOR THEATRE TICKETS AND POOL PASSES: We invite the community to join us at Saturday event and vote for your favorite classic car, truck, motorcycle, and tractor. Drawings throughout the day will feature $200 in free Pool Passes (thank you City of Norton!) and $200 in Free Movie Tickets (Thank you Beverly Kindler!) as well as other FUN family prizes.

FIRST STATE BANK is hosting a DRINK STAND at the car show on Saturday, July 10th. Complimentary

Lemonade. Along with this, they are having a ‘Find the Piggy Event’ for the children and adults!

DRAG RACES SATURDAY AT 2:00 P.M. $20 Per Car to Race, Norton Municipal Airport. Immediately following the Car Show Awards; $5 for spectators; 10 yrs. and under are FREE if accompanied by an adult. NOTE: Drivers must be 21 years or older. Must be 18 years or older to enter the pit area. Car must be tagged and insured.

SPONSORSHIP: We get great support for this event which includes your business name on our Tee- Shirts, promotions prior to the event, a listing on our Poster, a listing at the event, and your business announced as a sponsor during the venue. If you have promotional items you want to include in our 100 promo-bags we put together welcoming our participants, just bring them by the Chamber office by July 2nd or we can come by and pick them up. Just let us know! The Car Show participants and enthusiasts who attend (anywhere between 80-120 cars/owners) really appreciate the community support they get here in Norton, Kansas “Where the best begins”.

About Norton Area Chamber of Commerce

The Norton Area Chamber of Commerce (NACC) was established on December 7, 1905 originally called the ’Norton Commercial Club’. By 1916, they had 200 members, with a focus on ‘commercial progress and the welfare of Norton. Today we are still dedicated to advancing the economic, industrial, professional, cultural, tourism, and civic welfare of Norton County. We represent over 460 businesses in Norton County on our website https://www.DiscoverNorton.com with a membership of 220.