Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 6/14/2021

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Keith Bramhall, chairman, Barbara Kickhaefer, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson County Clerk were present for the meeting. Bennett Frese and Sarah Kessinger with the Marysville Advocate were also present to observe the meeting.

Commissioner Bramhall called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the minutes of the 06/07/21 meeting and the Agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Elizabeth Olson, Hiawatha, KS

For Contract Attorney (May 7 to June 10, 2021)

$2,100.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6439

Community Memorial Healthcare, Marysville, KS

For May Sales Tax

$86,857.09-Sales Tax Fund-P.O. #6447

Godfrey’s, Junction City, KS

For Uniforms

$1,354.56-County General – Sheriff Fund-P.O. #6383

Kieran Holthaus of Axtell, KS addressed the Board regarding the excessive dust on 30th Rd North of Axtell. Mr. Holthaus had addressed the Board several years ago regarding a new application of Bentonite for dust control that is being used in the State of Iowa. The Board felt it was something to look into.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board. Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

BAT Tire Co, Frankfort, KS

For 2 tires and repair

$1,060.50-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109201

Foley Industries, Park City, KS

For troubleshoot & repair backhoe governor

$1,692.93-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109200

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reported the road crew started putting shoulder rock along the recently done blacktops. The process was using a lot of rock so they will look into getting something for more direct placement of the rock to fill in the drop offs.

The Board received an Irish Creek Windfarm project update from Shane DiPasquale with CFS Engineers.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane met with the Board. She presented the Board with Specific Criminal History Guidelines and Standard Provider Guidelines that must be adhered to in order to qualify and apply for a KMAP account which would allow Agency on Aging to bill Medicare/Medicaid for qualifying transportation. There is a one-time fee of approximately $600 to open a KMAP account. The Board felt that County Counselor Jason Brinegar should review the guidelines to make sure that the transportation policy and these guidelines are in alignment and do not contradict one another.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session for 10 minutes at 9:29 a.m. for attorney-client privileged discussions for possible land acquisition with County Counselor Jason Brinegar and the Board present. Unanimous.

The Board came back into open session at 9:39 a.m. No action was taken as a result of this executive session.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar will be presenting the Board and Appraiser Francine Crome with a contract to discuss the renewal of her 4 year contract. The current contract expires June 30, 2021.

Sheriff Tim Ackerman met with the Board to discuss traffic control for the July 31st Beach Boys concert at Alcove Spring Historical Park. Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to close East River Rd from Hwy 77 to Alcove Spring Historical Park on Saturday, July 31st for the Beach Boys concert thus allowing only one entrance into the park from the South. Sunflower Rd will be for Emergency Vehicles only. Unanimous.

Jeff Lane, architect with TreanorHL, has recommended that the proposed jail project should remain on hold until next Spring due to the cost of construction materials. Mr. Lane feels that construction costs will start easing back down. The CM at Risk process could go forward at this time. The Board will set up a meeting with Mr. Lane in the near future to discuss drawings and screening of CM at Risk. The American Rescue Plan money the County is receiving could possibly be utilized for a full body scanner, ventilation system and any nursing/medical portion of the project.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following Home Sewer bill to be paid out of the appropriate funds. Unanimous.

Dave’s Hardware, Axtell, KS – $453.00

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker met with the Board to present the bid from Feldkamp Furniture for carpet tile installation in the amount of $4,450.90. The Board gave directive to move forward with ordering the carpet and submit the Voucher and Purchase Order.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker also informed the Board that she has been having issues with her phones. It was discussed that the phone system in the courthouse could use some updating. The American Rescue Plan money could also be utilized for this type of upgrade.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session for 5 minutes at 10:43 a.m. to discuss matters of non-elected personnel with the Board and County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker present. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve, at the recommendation of County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker, Brenda Edwards as a part time employee to process driver’s licenses at the rate of $17.20/hour beginning on Tuesday, June 29. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 11:51 a.m. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021 to begin at 8:30 a.m.