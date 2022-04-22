19th Annual Chamber Car Show & Drag Races Planned In Norton

Norton, Kansas April 20, 2022– We are excited to be hosting our Annual Chamber Car Show and Drag Race event weekend on Friday and Saturday, July 8th and 9th, 2022.

FRIDAY NIGHT ‘PARTY IN THE PARK’: The Friday night ’Party in the Park’ event will be held at the Washington Street Park from 5:00 P.M.-10:00 P.M. We have a dynamic evening planned with a beer garden, live entertainment featuring Jimmy Dee & the Fabulous Destinations performing for a downtown Street Dance and Party. Come and join the fun! Food Vendors and a Picnic in Washington Street Park / Kansas Avenue will be available for family fun and entertainment.

NORTON LOCAL CRUISE NIGHT! Thursday July 7th will feature a fun local cruise night with a Drive By the 110 Bar & Grill back door for a cruise special dinner. We will have a volunteer at the turn off Main St. to show you where to turn. Don’t miss this chance to really show off your hot rod or special ride. We will provide the Route to Cruise the Loop!

HWY 36 & DOWNTOWN SIDEWALK SALES! Rev -it-up for RETAIL! Norton’s retailers have some GREAT DEALS planned for their Fri/Sat sidewalk sales, so be sure to visit them and check out what they have in store for this busy weekend. Look for flyers before the event for special deals and fun shopping incentives.

FRIDAY NIGHT BURN OUT: We are featuring a ‘LOCAL BURN OUT’ from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. so if you have the power, come out and show us! This event is Sponsored by Keiswetter Tire, and is FREE to participants. The winner receives a $250 Gift Certificate for First prize, $100 Gift Certificate for Second Prize, and $50 Gift Certificate for Fan Favorite for the best spectacle! (Smokin!!!!)

CAR SHOW ON SATURDAY: We look forward to a good turnout this year. The cars start lining up at 8:00 A.M. and the awards will be given out at 1:15 P.M. Awards Sponsor this year is Valley Hope of Norton. Come down to the County Courthouse Square and enjoy a day of visual excitement looking at classic cars, hot-rods, motorcycles, and tractors. Enjoy full spectrum of classic music by Studio J (Jay Speez) and announcements by Marvin Matchett. The entry fee for the car show is $20 and only 10 per additional vehicle if you register before June 30th. After that the entry fee is $25 so register early! Vendor spaces are available for $15 or $10 if you are a Chamber Member. Food vendors are $15. Non-profit vendors are FREE! This is a great opportunity to fundraise for your group.

SOLUTIONS NORTH BANK: Don’t miss the Watermelon Feed on the south side of Solutions North Bank building. This annual event is always a welcome treat

RAFFLE: We will be selling raffle tickets for some awesome toolboxes! The drawing will be held on Saturday, July 9th just before the Car Show Awards. Tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20. For a sneak peak at the prizes drive by the Sheetz Building and take a look at the Top Prize which is NAPA’s Homak Rally

Sport Blue 41”RS Pro 9 Drawer Roller Cabinet which includes the 7 Drawer Top Chest w/Power Strip! Second prize is a NAPA Homak Monster Green 35” RS Pro 7 Drawer Flip Top Service Cart. Third and fourth prizes include Blue NAPA Carlyle toolboxes that are easy to carry and fit nicely in a car trunk. Pick up your tickets from any Car Show Committee Member or at the Chamber office.

FREE DRAWINGS FOR THEATRE TICKETS AND POOL PASSES: We invite the community to join us at Saturday event and vote for your favorite classic car, truck, motorcycle, and tractor. Drawings throughout the day will feature $200 in free Pool Passes (thank you City of Norton!) and $240 in Free Movie Tickets as well as other FUN family prizes. The Movie Theatre will be open from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm with $1.00 bags of popcorn lots of drinks and treats available.

FIRST STATE BANK is hosting a DRINK STAND at the car show on Saturday, July 9th. Complimentary Lemonade. Along with this, they will have a fun family game to play!

DRAG RACES SATURDAY AT 2:00 P.M. $20 Per Car to Race, Norton Municipal Airport. Immediately following the Car Show Awards; $5 for spectators; 10 yrs. and under are FREE if accompanied by an adult. NOTE: Drivers must be 21 years or older. Must be 18 years or older to enter the pit area. Car must be tagged and insured.

SPONSORSHIP: $50.00 We get great support for this event which includes your business name on our Tee-Shirts, promotions prior to the event, a listing on our Poster, a listing at the event, and your business announced as a sponsor during the venue. If you have promotional items you want to include in our 100 promo-bags we put together welcoming our participants, just bring them by the Chamber office by July 2nd or we can come by and pick them up. Just let us know! The Car Show participants and enthusiasts who attend (anywhere between 80-120 cars/owners) really appreciate the community support they get here in Norton, Kansas “Where the best begins”. Sponsorship deadline is May 12th so we can include you on our shirts and poster which we are producing early this year.

Special thanks to our Committee Members Mick Miller, Sue Urban, Mike Posson, Jerry Jones, Liz Albright, Ron Fisher, Chris Fisher, Brady Skrdlant, Dean & Donna Liddle, Justin Donovan, and Bob Neff (Drag Races). Presented by A & A COORS and VP Racing Fuel-Heartland. We thank Valley Hope of Norton for sponsoring our Trophies and WEEDS Custom Printing for all our Car Show plaques and T- Shirts!