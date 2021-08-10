U.S. Hwy 36 Treasure Hunt September 17, 18, & 19

Find those treasures to sell at the 16th Annual U.S. 36 Highway Border-to-Border Treasure Hunt on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, September 17th, 18th, and 19th.

If you were on the Chamber map last year, you are aware of how effective it was in bringing shoppers to your location. To be listed on the local map and the U.S. 36 website, www.ushwy36.com, it is only $5.00, payable to the Norton Chamber of Commerce. The registration deadline will be 5:00 pm on Monday, August 23th. This will ensure your placement on the Hwy. 36 Association Treasure Hunt Google Map, as well as our printed map for distribution.

You can also reserve a yard sign for $10 to post at your location. The Treasure Hunt logo is used throughout the state and is easily recognizable by everyone. These signs can be rented for a $10 deposit that will be refunded to you upon return of the sign. There are a minimal number of signs available, so pick yours up early! Organizations can have a food booth, bake sale, or other creative fundraising idea. Retailers can have a side-walk sale.

Hundreds of people visit the Highway 36 Association web page each day to map out their stops for the 400-mile Treasure Hunt. The event takes place the third weekend in September every year and includes 13 counties from the Missouri border to Colorado, with 28 towns along the way joining in on the adventure.

If you are interested in participating in the Highway 36 Treasure Hunt ‘FLIP CHALLENGE’ contact Lari Ann Nickell at 785-871-7010. This concept has the potential to raise money for local projects and culminates in a FUN auction and fundraiser.

The Station 15 Park on Hwy 36 is a great location and anyone may set up there as long as you are registered with the Chamber. Just note your location preference on the sign-up sheet. Some of the spaces are already reserved.

Vendors often ask what spenders are looking for. Remember that these buyers come from all over the United States and are interested in farm items, primitive pine furniture, rustic-rural pieces, anything vintage and Depression Era

articles. Area shoppers look for sporting goods, camping gear, kids’ clothes (but not adult clothing), tools, holiday decorations, books and household items. Of course, antiques are always of prime interest!

Sales can get listed putting you on the website and Facebook page of the Highway 36 Association. The Association has purchased ads as well as targeted social media buys. That mass advertising benefits anyone who has a sale. Local maps and a listing of participants are printed and distributed to key locations in Norton. There are more customers for that weekend sale than any other summer weekend where a family would just be selling to locals. Hundreds of people go through the county during the sale, so don’t miss out!

Plan ahead and start organizing your sale. The Chamber will have an information booth on Hwy 36 at Station 15 Park that weekend to promote Norton and the Treasure Hunt. This location was just approved by the State of Kansas as an official Community Travel Information Center. We will be sure you have Treasure Hunt location maps to hand out if you would like some. Maps will be available the weekend of the sale. We will also promote your sale on Facebook and Twitter. Contact the Chamber at 785-877-2501 for registrations, signs, and information or email our office at nortoncc@ruraltel.net. “Norton, Kansas – Where the Best Begins!”