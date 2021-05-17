66.4 F
Salina
Monday, May 17, 2021
HomeKQNK Local News
KQNK Local News

Equipment Upgrades At KQNK Could Cause A Few Broadcast Outages

By Derek Nester

For those listening to Classic Hits KQNK across Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska, we have a few updates to share with you.

Engineers will be on site Tuesday through Thursday to upgrade equipment, which could cause short outages to our broadcast signal. Our AM signal on 1530 kHz will be most impacted, but our FM signal on 106.7 MHz will see few if any signal interruptions.

Weather will impact the timing of these upgrades. You can always tune to your favorite Classic Hits online at kqnk.com and selecting the “Listen Live” tab. You can also catch the KQNK Morning Show on Facebook Live starting at 9:00 a.m. as well. Just search Classic Hits KQNK on Facebook.

KQNK Live Streaming Audio

Previous articleKSDE Announces Local Governor’s Scholars Program Recipients
Next articleTexas Man, Business Banned From Doing Business in Kansas
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stay Connected

437FansLike
33FollowersFollow
244FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.