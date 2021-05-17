Equipment Upgrades At KQNK Could Cause A Few Broadcast Outages

For those listening to Classic Hits KQNK across Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska, we have a few updates to share with you.

Engineers will be on site Tuesday through Thursday to upgrade equipment, which could cause short outages to our broadcast signal. Our AM signal on 1530 kHz will be most impacted, but our FM signal on 106.7 MHz will see few if any signal interruptions.

Weather will impact the timing of these upgrades. You can always tune to your favorite Classic Hits online at kqnk.com and selecting the “Listen Live” tab. You can also catch the KQNK Morning Show on Facebook Live starting at 9:00 a.m. as well. Just search Classic Hits KQNK on Facebook.

KQNK Live Streaming Audio