Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Washington Teenager Writes & Illustrates Children’s Book

By Derek Nester

Kady Toole, sophomore at Washington County High School, has written a feel-good, illustrated children’s story set in the wild west. Reviews and images from the book can be found at www.izzythecorgi.com. The book has already sold over 500 copies.

Called “Izzy the Cowgirl Corgi,” the book is inspired by Kady’s real-life Corgi, Izzy. The two are inseparable. The book is 30 pages of color illustrations and is intended as a read-aloud for 3 to 12-year olds but is suitable for young readers.

Kady wrote and illustrated the story as a part of a project-based learning program at her high school . Encouraged by her parents, teachers and classmates Kady published the book in January 2021 through Outskirts Press.

Adorable and clever, Izzy is the sheriff’s dog and will do whatever it takes to protect her town from those pesky varmints, the Bad Bunch. This clever and fun story will tickle the funny bone while the adorable and colorful illustrations will keep readers coming back to these pages again and again.

Izzy the Cowgirl Corgi is available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and at www.izzythecorgi.com

