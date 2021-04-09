43.4 F
Sunday, April 11, 2021
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Department of Revenue Announces a Web-Based Written Driver’s License Exam Option

By Derek Nester

TOPEKA – On Thursday, April 1, 2021, the Kansas Department of Revenue’s Division of Vehicles launched KnowTo Drive Online, a web-based version of its driver’s testing exam, powered by Intellectual Technology, Inc. (ITI). The introduction of this testing service adds to the Department’s expanding online services it provides. With KnowTo Drive Online, Kansans have the opportunity to take their written test from the comfort of their home.

“The availability of an online written test has been on our list of customer service enhancements and we are happy to finally announce its arrival,” David Harper, Director of the Division of Vehicles, said. “This testing portal, coupled with our other online services, should greatly decrease the number of customers in the office and considerably reduce the duration of customer visits.”

Kansas is the newest state to offer testing through KnowTo Drive Online. ITI also hosts self-service kiosks in 13 states, which help motor vehicle agencies extend services to grocery stores and other places of convenience.

The KnowTo Drive Online testing portal is available 24/7 on the Division of Vehicles’ website at http://ksrevenue.org/vehicles. Fees are $10 for the first test and $8.50 for any re-test.

If preferred, the Kansas Driver’s License written version of the test will still be available to be taken in the office.

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

