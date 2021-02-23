Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Reports Possible Suicide

MARSHALL COUNTY, KS – On Sunday, February 21, 2021, Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1200 block of K9 Highway, Marshall County, Kansas on the report of a possible suicide. Upon arrival, deputies located a 14-year-old victim suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Community Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

We are deeply saddened to share this information with you. Our hearts are heavy, and the family and friends of this young individual remain in our thoughts and prayers.

If you or someone you know needs assistance or is contemplating suicide, please know help is available. Please contact our office immediately, we are here to assist you 24/7. For more information on suicide prevention or assistance, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or the Kansas Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-785-841-2345. Your life matters.

Additional resources can be viewed at: https://kansassuicideprevention.org

Due to the sensitive nature of this investigation, no further information will be released.