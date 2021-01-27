Mitchell County Regional Medical Foundation partners with American Red Cross to host Beloit Community Blood Drive

Beloit, Kansas – Mitchell County Regional Medical Foundation will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Thursday, February 11 from noon to 6 pm and Friday, February 12 from 8:30 am to 2 pm at the NCK Wellness Center gym.

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or sign up online at redcrossblood.org.

“MCRMF is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” said Stephanie Simmons, Executive Director of the Medical Foundation. “This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives.”

The Red Cross is testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies. As part of this effort, plasma from standard blood donations that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions.

“We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in our local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs. There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life.”

Because the need is so great, Amazon is thanking donors in the month of February with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. Additional information and details are available at rcblood.org/together.

According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.

Mitchell County Regional Medical Foundation was established to support and promote excellence in healthcare in the North Central Kansas area.