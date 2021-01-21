53.4 F
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Kansas Moves to Phase 2 of COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Sporting KC signs Grayson Barber, Ozzie Cisneros and Brooks Thompson as Homegrown Players

Derek Nester
(Jan. 20, 2021) -- Sporting Kansas City announced today that the club has signed 20-year-old midfielder Grayson Barber, 16-year-old forward Ozzie Cisneros and 18-year-old...
Read more
College Sports

Big 12 Announces Kansas Men's Basketball Schedule Changes

Derek Nester
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference has announced two date changes for Kansas men's basketball. The TCU at Kansas game...
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

Twin Valley League Boys Tournament Bracket Changed Due To COVID-19

Derek Nester
BOYS BRACKET (UPDATED) | GIRLS BRACKET ONAGA, KAN. - The 2021 edition of the Twin Valley League basketball tournament is underway this week at both...
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals Sign RHP Wade Davis To A Minor League Deal

Derek Nester
KANSAS CITY, MO (January 20, 2021) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have signed right-handed pitcher Wade Davis to a minor...
Read more
College Sports

Turnovers Costly in 76-50 K-State Loss at Oklahoma

Derek Nester
Courtesy of K-State Athletics NORMAN, Okla. – Oklahoma forced 20 turnovers and used multiple big runs to secure...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Governor Laura Kelly will announce tomorrow the statewide move to Phase 2 of Kansas’ COVID-19 vaccination plan. With this move, all those aged 65+, those in eligible congregate settings, and all high-contact critical workers will now be prioritized for vaccination, in addition to any one from Phase 1 who has not yet been vaccinated.

“After moving quickly to vaccinate close to 130,000 frontline health care workers and Kansas seniors, my administration has worked with local health departments and providers to prepare to move Kansas into Phase 2,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “While it’s important to remember that the rate of vaccinations will be dependent on the amount we receive from the federal government, we use every tool available to make vaccine delivery transparent, efficient, and fast in order to reach as many Kansans as possible.”

Approximately 1 million Kansans are in Phase 2 but the next weekly supply of vaccine from the federal government contains approximately 45,000 new first doses so not everyone in Phase 2 will be able to receive their vaccine immediately. Each county, through local health departments, will decide how their limited supply of the doses will be allocated by population groups.

Critically, to drive transparency, a vaccine dashboard is available that includes key metrics that will be updated three times a week. In addition to the dashboard, in the coming weeks, the State of Kansas will launch a “Find my Vaccine” mapping tool, so Kansans can locate sites that are offering vaccine administration in their communities.

Governor Kelly and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) ask for your patience while federal supply remains low and for those in prioritized populations to contact their local health departments to learn more about when they will begin to inoculate Phase 2 populations and how they will prioritize within that group or anyone remaining in Phase 1 who has not received the vaccine.

To assist vaccine distribution efforts, Governor Kelly also announced today the appointment of Marci Nielsen, PhD, MPH to Chief Advisor for COVID-19 Coordination and Seth Konkel to the role of Special Advisor for COVID-19 Vaccination.

“With significant experience in public health and operations between them, Marci and Seth will be valuable sources of support to my team and the team at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment as vaccine supply increases,” Governor Kelly said. “I am pleased to have them on board.”

Additional information

Phase 2 Guidelines:

  • Persons aged 65 and older
  • High-contact critical workers necessary to maintain systems, assets, and activities that are vital to the state security, the economy or public health, or who interact with large numbers of contacts and job-related COVID-19 exposure. COVID-19 risk is associated with the likelihood of infecting oneself or spreading the virus. Factors that increase risk include proximity, type of contact, duration of contacts and challenges to implement protective measures. This includes:
    o Firefighters, police officers, first responders, and correction officers
    o Grocery store workers and food services
    o K-12 and childcare workers, including teachers, custodians, drivers, &
    other staff
    o Food processing, including meat processing plants
    o Large-scale aviation manufacturing plants
    o Transportation workers
    o Workers in retail, agriculture, supply of critical services or materials for COVID-19 response, the U.S. Postal Service, and Department of motor vehicles
  • Those living or working in licensed congregate settings and other special care or congregate environments where social distancing is not possible, including:
    o Homeless shelters
    o Congregate childcare institutions
    o Emergency shelters or safe houses
    o Corrections facilities
    o Behavioral health institutions

View a visual representation of the distribution order here.

View informational slides regarding vaccine distribution here.

