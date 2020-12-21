60.2 F
Wichita
Monday, December 21, 2020
KNDY Local News

Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 12/14/2020

By Derek Nester
Historic Marshall County Courthouse in Marysville. Photo by Tom Parker

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Tom Holle, member, Keith Bramhall, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Commissioner Elect Fritz Blaske was also present to observe the meeting.

Barbara Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the minutes of the 12/07 meeting and the agenda for today’s meeting as presented. Unanimous.

Commissioner Kickhaefer reported that she attended a 2 hour Zoom meeting with KAC to discuss upcoming Zoom meetings in January and February to try to bring public health more into the spotlight and what the Board can do to help with this. The commissioners are the Public Board of Health and these meetings are going to educate the Board on their responsibilities in promoting the public health.

County Appraiser Francine Crome met with the Board.

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to go into executive session for 10 minutes at 8:47 a.m. to discuss matters of non-elected personnel with County Appraiser Francine Crome. Unanimous.

County Appraiser Francine Crome informed the Board that appraisal clerk Lisa Kircher has turned in her resignation effective as of January 29, 2021. County Appraiser Francine Crome will be advertising for her replacement in the near future.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Tom Holle to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Welborn Sales, Salina, KS
For 40 – ¾ x 8’ grader blades
$5,336.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109150

Welborn Sales, Salina, KS
For 1 – 66 x 36 ft corr metal pipe C#24.4-M.0
$3,724.20-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109149

M&R Auto Parts, Inc., Frankfort, KS
For Bulk hydraulic hose & fittings
$1,226.58-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109148

Don Bruna Const., Inc., Marysville, KS
For 35 hours machine hire to clear brush at 10 sites
$5,857.50-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109147

John Deere Financial for Landmark Impl, Carol Stream, IL
For Repl front crankshaft seal & battery cable
$1,305.15-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109146

Husker Steel, Columbus, NE
For Bridge Steel Pkg – 50 x 24’6
$151,101.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109145

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reported that the concrete was poured on Thursday at the Bison Road bridge site. The bridge now has to cure and should be ready to open on December 28th.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reported that there are several bridges that can be repaired without the new permitting requirements.

The Board asked Public Works Administrator Mike Craig if a bridge is physically removed once it is removed from the county’s inventory. Mr. Craig said that typically the structure itself is not removed. Mr. Craig reported that the road crew used a winter mix asphalt and did some repair work on the Waterville bridge approaches. This looks and feels better and should be sufficient until Hall Brothers can get out there next year.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Tom Holle to amend the motion from last week of hiring Wayne Koch for laborer (3 month probation) at the Frankfort shop. The correct starting pay will be at the 2021 rate of $17.13/hr. Unanimous.

Bob Lindquist of the Marshall County Fair Board called stating they were tearing down the old beef pole building, 60 x 120 and asking if they could deposit in the landfill at no charge.

Commissioner Holle made a call to Mr. Lindquist to verify which building was being torn down and making sure it was only tin and wood and nothing else. Mr. Lindquist confirmed that it is the old beef barn and all that is there is tin and old rotted wood.

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to allow the Fair Board to dump the materials in the landfill at no charge and asked that the tin and wood be separated. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reported that the truck he went to look at last week was not what he was looking for. He looked at a couple of other trucks. The one he was interested in was at Reed & Company in Wamego, it is a 2008 Kenworth C13CAT, 10 speed, 16’ AR400 Combo bed with 50,200 miles with the asking price of $86,500. Reed & Company said they would give an allowance of 8,000 on the old truck bringing the asking price to $78,500. The Board gave Public Works Administrator Mike Craig the authority to negotiate the purchase of this truck and not to exceed $78,500.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. The Board was presented with a closing statement to finalize the purchase of the property for possible location of the proposed jail from COPE Development. Earnest money of $5,000 was previously placed in escrow with Pony Express Title. The remainder due for the property including closing costs is $95,677.00.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the final payment of $95,677.00 to Pony Express Title for the purchase of real estate from COPE Development. Unanimous.
County Counselor Jason Brinegar reported to the Board that he made the recommended changes to the Frankfort Community Care home short-term lease and it will be presented to the care home for consideration. It was confirmed that all utilities are currently in the name of Marshall County and that our insurance covers our equipment only. The nursing home is currently responsible for the insurance and taxes.

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to go into executive session for 10 minutes at 9:55 a.m. to discuss matters of attorney client privileged information with the Board and County Counselor Jason Brinegar. Unanimous. No action was taken as a result of this executive session.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Tom Holle to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Reed & Company, Wamego, KS
For 2008 KW T800 dump truck w/trade in 2003 Sterling
$77,500.00-Special Machinery Fund-P.O. #109151

Manager of Finance, Jackson Co Medical Examiner, Kansas, City, MO
For Autopsy
$2,100.00-General (Coroner) Fund-P.O. #6358

Pony Express Title, Marysville, KS
For R.E. Purchase – COPE Development
$95,677.00-Capital Improvements Fund-P.O. #6366

Kinsley Mortuary, Marysville, KS
For Transport/autopsy expenses
$1,275.00-General (Coroner) Fund-P.O. #6356

Friends of Vermillion, Vermillion, KS
For Park Improvement Project
$4,000.00-Special Parks & Rec Fund-P.O. #6266

Reeder & Boeh, Chartered, Troy, KS
For Contract Attorney Fee (November 2020)
$2,800.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6351

Elizabeth M. Olson, Hiawatha, KS
For Contract Attorney Fee (Nov 13 to Dec 10, 2020)
$2,000.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6343

Manager of Finance, Jackson Co. Medical Examiner, Kansas City, MO
For Dr. Ellis testimony and travel
$1,912.00-General (County Attorney) Fund-P.O. #6357

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Tom Holle to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants from respective funds. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Tom Holle to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.
Superior Emergency Response Vehicles, Andover, KS
For 2020 Ram 1500 PU
$40,272.73-General (Sheriff) Fund-P.O. #6070

GlaxoSmithKline
For Private Vaccines
$39,569.08-Health Dept. Fund-P.O. #6311

Anda Meds
For Private Vaccines
$21,335.43-Health Dept. Fund-P.O. #6310

Kevin M. Hill, Hiawatha, KS
For Contract CINC attorney fees
$2,600.00-General (County Attorney) Fund-P.O. #6361

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following Home Sewer bill to be paid out of the appropriate fund. Unanimous.

Ks Rural Water Association (2021 dues) $95.60

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to go into executive session for 5 minutes at 10:57 a.m. to discuss matters of non-elected personnel with County Clerk Sandra Wilson. Unanimous. No action taken as a result of this executive session.

The Board discussed end of the year procedures. County Clerk Sandra Wilson has contacted the department heads to let them know if there are any transfers with excess budget money, these will need to be presented and approved by the Board of Commissioners on the December 28, 2020 meeting. The audit transfers are approved by Resolution at the last meeting of the year and the transfers are made in early Spring after ensuring there is adequate budget to transfer.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Tom Holle to adjourn the meeting at 11:36 a.m. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020 starting at 8:30 a.m.

