Beloit Ministerial Alliance 2020 Angel Tree Program Is A Rousing Success!

The spirit of giving was alive and well again in Beloit and the Mitchell County area this past Wednesday, December 17, 2020.

Christmas presents and food boxes were delivered to 150 children in 55 families from the annual Angel Tree Program, sponsored by the Beloit Ministerial Association and FirstBank of Beloit. 38 students and their sponsors from Beloit High School and 6 students and their sponsor from St. John’s High School spent the afternoon on December 17 assisting members of the BMA by delivering Christmas presents and food boxes from the Mitchell County Food Pantry to locations all over Beloit.

Additionally, students from Beloit High School continued their annual support of the Mitchell County Food Pantry by presenting a check in the amount of $500.00 to Keith Anglemyer, Pastor of the Beloit First United Methodist Church.

“This is my first year in Beloit, and I was told to trust not only the process of the Angel Tree program, but also how these high school students would come in and handle the deliveries in a professional manner,” said Anglemyer. “They were right! The students were outstanding, and we could not have made the Angel Tree deliveries without their help!”

Anglemyer praised all who took part in the Angel Tree program in any way. “To help this many children in Mitchell County have a better Christmas is a true act of community – a community that cares for each other. In addition, donations like the students made to the Food Pantry are helping to sustain Mitchell County residents who have been affected in one way or another by COVID and just need some help. This community truly came together in this difficult year to help others, and I’m blessed to be a part of the spirit of the people of Beloit and Mitchell County.”