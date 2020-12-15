Riley County Offering Free Saliva-Based COVID-19 Testing Starting December 18th

(RILEY COUNTY, KS – December 15, 2020) Additional free COVID-19 testing will be available in Riley County starting Friday, December 18. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has partnered with WellHealth to offer free, drive-through COVID-19 testing every day through the end of the year, except Sundays and holidays.

WellHealth conducts saliva-based PCR testing that checks for active virus. Results are expected within 48-96 hours after testing, and notification will be sent by WellHealth to the individual through text or email.

WellHealth will offer drive-through testing every day, except Sundays, from 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. at the same location in CiCo Park, near the 4H drive-through barns. Please use the park entrance at the corner of Kimball and Candlewood and follow the signs to the test site.

Anyone can participate and appointments are encouraged to help streamline the process. However, those without appointments can still be tested. To make an appointment, visit https://www.gogettested.com/kansas. The appointment function will be available for the Manhattan site starting Wednesday, December 16.

The Riley County Health Department will still also offer free nasal swab PCR testing at CiCo Park and in Northern Riley County on:

Thursday, December 17th

CiCo Park

11:00 – 1:00 p.m.

5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Monday, December 21st

Northern Riley County – Location to be determined

11:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Monday, December 28th

Northern Riley County – Location to be determined

11:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Thursday, January 7th

CiCo Park

11:00 – 1:00 p.m.

5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Details and directions about the testing site locations in northern Riley County will be shared soon. Additional testing dates may be added in January. No appointments are needed for the nasal swab tests offered by the health department.

Watch a video about the nasal swab testing process at https://fb.watch/2owZ8Jff8H/

For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus, follow RCHD on Facebook at fb.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.