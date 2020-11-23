Lakeside Junior/Senior High School To Extend Remote Learning Through December 4th

Waconda School District, after communicating with the Osborne County Health Department, has determined that as of today, November 23rd, 2020, new positive Covid-19 cases and exposures have continued to appear within the Lakeside Jr/Sr High School student and staff population.

Remote Learning for the Jr/Sr High School has helped to mitigate exposure risk which is why the following actions are being taken to mitigate further risk of Covid-19 exposure to our staff, students, and families:

Families with children deemed exposed by these new cases will continue to be notified by the county health department so they can quarantine at home for 14 days.

There are a number of staff and students who would not be able to return to school in an onsite setting by November 30th, 2020 due to quarantine restrictions.

Because of the quarantines that will still be in place and the potential risk of further spreading Covid-19, Lakeside Jr/Sr High School will continue Remote Learning the week after Thanksgiving Break and will tentatively return to onsite learning on Monday, December 7th, 2020.

Jr. high and high school sports practices and competitions are still suspended until further notice. We will reassess the situation at the end of Thanksgiving Break.

New guidelines from KSHSAA on sports practices and competitions state-wide are scheduled to come out on November 24th. USD 272 will share these guidelines with parents, students, and the community once we have official confirmation of a decision.

USD 272 will continue to be vigilant in masking, social distancing, sanitizing, and temp checking to help mitigate Covid-19 risk in our school buildings.

The Waconda School District has followed the district mitigation plan and county health department guidelines and will continue to follow these steps and procedures.

Please continue to mask and social distance, especially as we enter into the holiday season. We must work together to keep our children and loved ones safe. #WacondaUnited

Please contact Jesse Janssen, Superintendent of Schools, at (785) 781-4328 or email Jesse.Janssen@usd272.org if you have any questions or concerns.

Sincerely,

Jesse Janssen Superintendent