47.8 F
Wichita
Monday, November 23, 2020
type here...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Organizations Launch Effort to Stop the Spread of COVID-19 in Kansas

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

College Sports

Devon Dotson Signs Two-Way Contract with His Hometown Chicago Bulls

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas guard Devon Dotson is going home to Chicago as he has signed a two-way contract to play...
Read more
Professional Sports

OKC Thunder Acquires First & Second-Round Draft Picks

Derek Nester - 0
OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 22, 2020 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired a protected 2021 first-round draft pick and a 2021 second-round draft pick...
Read more
Professional Sports

Chiefs Defeat Raiders, 35-31, as Patrick Mahomes Leads Game-Winning Drive on Sunday Night Football

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, 35-31, in a thriller at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday night in front of...
Read more
Professional Sports

Sporting Tops San Jose Following 3-3 Playoff Thriller As Tim Melia Dominates Penalty Shootout

Derek Nester - 0
Goalkeeper Tim Melia saved all three penalty kicks in a decisive shootout on Sunday as top-seeded Sporting Kansas City defeated the No. 8 seed...
Read more
College Sports

K-State Falls at Iowa State 45-0

Derek Nester - 0
AMES, Iowa – No matter the result, K-State Football has emphasized the importance of sticking together this season. That will be more...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

(Nov. 23, 2020) – Stop the Spread Kansas is a public awareness campaign urging Kansans to do their part in slowing the rate of COVID-19 infections across the state. Stakeholders are encouraging Kansans to follow the Centers for Disease Control guidelines, avoid mass gatherings, use face coverings and other measures to preserve precious health care resources.

Campaign partners include the Kansas Hospital Association, Kansas Chamber, Kansas Farm Bureau and the Kansas Medical Society. Additional organizations are likely to join the statewide effort that will begin before Thanksgiving.

“Hospitals across the state are facing significant capacity and staffing constraints because of increased COVID-19 spread, and this campaign will help ensure the normal standards of care Kansans expect will be preserved,” said KHA President and CEO Chad Austin. “All mitigation efforts taken over these next several weeks will be critical to keeping Kansas businesses, schools and other services safely open.”

Kansans can access campaign resources, industry-specific toolkits and guidance from the CDC and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment at www.StoptheSpreadKansas.org. The landing page will provide numerous communications resources over the next few weeks to help Kansans spread the word, not the virus.

“The Kansas business community is committed to the health and safety of employees and customers. Companies small and large across the state have requirements and protocols in place regarding facemasks and other measures that allow for social distancing and additional cleaning. However, we need all Kansans taking these voluntary actions. It will make a tremendous difference and reduce the pressure on our health care system. We encourage all Kansans to do their part to stop the spread of this virus,” said Alan Cobb, president and CEO of the Kansas Chamber.

Stop the Spread Kansas hopes to ignite a sense of unity, community and responsibility. The campaign will employ grassroots outreach and advertising to encourage all Kansans 18 and older to make the changes necessary to save lives. The most important aspect is educating citizens on the four tools they can use to stop the spread of COVID-19:

  • Wearing a mask
  • Washing your hands often
  • Keeping a safe distance
  • Avoiding large gatherings

“It’s imperative we use every tool at our disposal to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kansas. We must act quickly to alleviate strain on our hospital systems so our schools, businesses and communities can continue safely operating. I encourage all Kansans to avoid large gatherings and practice social distancing. When that’s not possible, please wear a mask to help keep Kansas open,” said Rich Felts, Kansas Farm Bureau president.

By using these measures, especially during the holiday season, Kansans can show they are taking responsibility for protecting their communities. These small sacrifices will ensure our health care system and hospitals have the staff and resources necessary to provide live-saving care when needed. Slowing the spread also allows our schools, businesses and communities to safely remain open.

“Clearly COVID-19 is now infecting more Kansans than ever. Physicians and other frontline health care workers across the state are working tirelessly to help those who contract the virus get well again—all while they continue to care for patients with other needs. To reduce the spread of COVID-19, Kansas physicians encourage everyone to wear a mask and practice safe social distancing,” said Rachelle Colombo, Kansas Medical Society executive director.

Previous articleTuttle Creek Lake Will Increase Outflows To Drop Lake Levels This Week
Next articleKM Pathogen Defense LLC To Construct Pilot Plant In Downs

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Safety Is The Secret Ingredient To Holiday Traditions

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – With the arrival of the holidays there are many memories to be made and traditions to follow, and having children participate in...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Organizations Launch Effort to Stop the Spread of COVID-19 in Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
(Nov. 23, 2020) - Stop the Spread Kansas is a public awareness campaign urging Kansans to do their part in slowing the rate of...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly Makes $38.5 Million of CARES ACT Funding Available to Kansas Small Businesses, Slow COVID-19 Spread

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Today, Governor Laura Kelly announced that the State Finance Council unanimously approved the Kansas Office of Recovery recommendations to allocate $20 million...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces New Steps to Slow the Spread of COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced several new steps her administration is taking to combat the spike in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDOC Announces 5th Resident Death at Lansing Correctional Facility; 11th Overall Due To COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kansas – A Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) resident who died Weds., Nov. 18 had tested positive for COVID-19. This is...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

College Sports

Devon Dotson Signs Two-Way Contract with His Hometown Chicago Bulls

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas guard Devon Dotson is going home to Chicago as he has signed a two-way contract to play...
Read more
KNDY Local News

Marshall County Commission Special Meeting Minutes – 11/19/2020 (Unofficial)

Derek Nester - 0
Minutes of this meeting are unofficial until approved at the 11/30/2020 meeting. The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in Special Session with Barbara Kickhaefer,...
Read more
KNDY Local News

Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 11/16/2020

Derek Nester - 0
The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Keith Bramhall, member, Tom Holle, member and Sandra Wilson, County...
Read more