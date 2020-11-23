47.8 F
Monday, November 23, 2020
Tuttle Creek Lake Will Increase Outflows To Drop Lake Levels This Week

By Derek Nester
A lake side view of the Tuttle Creek dam at Tuttle Creek Lake near Manhattan, Kan., October 27, 2020.

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Beginning November 25, Tuttle Creek Lake, Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, will increase outflows to drop lake levels, consistent with the annual Water Level Management Plan.

Releases are expected to be 3,000 cubic feet per second for approximately ten days. Tuttle Creek Lake will drop approximately five feet to reach a winter pool elevation of 1074-1075 feet above mean sea level.

This seasonal adjustment minimizes ice damage, provides additional storage capacity for spring rains and favorable habitat conditions for fishery spawning in the lake next spring.

Operations are based on typical seasonal forecasts and are subject to change resulting from rainfall fluctional throughout the Tuttle Creek and Kansas River watersheds. For current lake levels and forecast information visit https://www.nwk.usace.army.mil/Locations/Water-Management .

Cold season boaters and anglers need to remember that low lake levels influence underwater conditions. Be on the lookout for submerged obstacles and always wear a lifejacket.

For additional information, contact the Tuttle Creek Lake office at 785-539-8511.

