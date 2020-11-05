68.3 F
Wichita
Thursday, November 5, 2020
type here...
Kansas Headlines

AG Derek Schmidt: State Alleges More Consumers Harmed By Shawn Parcells, Seeks To Return Biological Samples To Families

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

KNDY Local Sports

Twin Valley League All-League Volleyball Announced

Derek Nester - 0
The 2020 edition of the Twin Valley League All-League teams have been announced. FIRST TEAM Centralia Jr 5 Avery Deters Outside Hitter Clifton-Clyde Sr 2 Kiara Knox Outside Hitter Frankfort Sr 2 Mariah Broxterman Hitter Hanover So 23 Ceegan Atkins Outside Hitter Hanover Jr 17 Madison Bruna Middle Hitter Hanover Jr 20 Avery Behrends Setter Linn Jr 20 Kyrah...
Read more
Professional Sports

Chiefs Defeat Jets, 35-9 at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the New York Jets, 35-9 at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon behind a stellar effort from quarterback...
Read more
Professional Sports

MLS announces cancellation of Sporting KC’s regular season home finale vs. Minnesota United FC

Derek Nester - 0
Major League Soccer announced today that Sporting Kansas City’s regular season home match against Minnesota United FC on Sunday, Nov. 1, at...
Read more
College Sports

Mountaineers Take Down Wildcats 37-10 Saturday In Morgantown

Derek Nester - 0
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Taking the field as a road underdog on Saturday afternoon wasn't new for No. 16 K-State. Leaving after a 37-10 loss to...
Read more
College Sports

Cyclones Wreck Jayhawks 52-22 Saturday At Memorial Stadium

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Iowa State Cyclones used a strong first quarter Saturday to get by the Kansas Jayhawks 52-22 at David Booth Kansas...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

TOPEKA – (November 5, 2020) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has alleged 79 additional consumers were harmed by a Leawood man accused of providing autopsy services in violation of state law, bringing the total number to 82, according to an amended civil petition filed with the court.

Schmidt also said the state now has control of more than 1,600 biological samples collected by Shawn Parcells, 41, of Leawood, and is working to identify family members or others with a legal claim to individual samples. He said many of the samples are small, such as vials of blood or slides prepared for microscopes, but some are larger samples of human tissue.

Earlier this week, a Shawnee County District Court judge approved the attorney general’s request to amend the state’s civil lawsuit filed against Parcells and his affiliated companies, increasing the number of consumers affected by the allegations to 82 from three when the lawsuit was first filed in March 2019. The attorney general is seeking restitution for the consumers for violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.

The ongoing civil lawsuit alleges three counts of Kansas Consumer Protection Act violations and 14 counts of Kansas False Claims Act violations. The petition alleges Parcells contracted with Wabaunsee County to conduct coroner-ordered autopsies and failed to complete them in accordance with Kansas law. Additionally, the petition alleges he performed autopsies without the presence or supervision of a licensed pathologist or otherwise in violation of consumer protection laws. In March 2019, Shawnee County District Judge Mary E. Christopher temporarily banned Parcells and his affiliated companies from conducting autopsies. Judge Christopher expanded the order in May 2020 when Parcells formed new companies and began offering services related to COVID-19 and tax services while the lawsuit was pending.

Parcells has also been charged criminally in Wabaunsee County District Court with three felony counts of theft and three misdemeanor counts of criminal desecration. A scheduling conference in that case is scheduled for January 2021. Charges are merely accusations. Individuals are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

In the course of the civil investigation and litigation, the state has obtained control of more than 1,600 biological samples collected by Parcells. In November 2019, Judge Christopher appointed Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Lee Norman as receiver and directed KDHE to take control of the samples. Under court order, the state cataloged and stored the samples. Schmidt said that upon proper and verified request the samples will be released to family members who request them from the state. After efforts to find and contact family members have been exhausted, the state will seek judicial approval to dispose of unclaimed or unidentified samples in a medically appropriate fashion.

The attorney general requests any person who has conducted business with Shawn Parcells and his companies and has reason to believe a family member’s biological samples may now be in the possession of the state to visit the Kansas Attorney General’s website at www.InYourCornerKansas.org/parcells. This link will provide access to forms that must be completed to request return of biological samples and to file a consumer complaint. For questions regarding this civil litigation, contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at (785) 296-3751 or (800) 432-2310 toll-free in Kansas.

A copy of the amended civil petition can be found at https://bit.ly/36fywif.

Previous articlePhillips County Officer Involved In Traffic Collision
Next articleGovernor Laura Kelly Announces Estimated $3.5 Million in Grants to Assist Kansas Child Care Programs

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Estimated $3.5 Million in Grants to Assist Kansas Child Care Programs

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA –Governor Laura Kelly today announced that Child Care Aware of Kansas, in partnership with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

AG Derek Schmidt: State Alleges More Consumers Harmed By Shawn Parcells, Seeks To Return Biological Samples To Families

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – (November 5, 2020) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has alleged 79 additional consumers were harmed by a Leawood man accused of...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Adds South Dakota To Travel Quarantine List

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list to include those who have traveled to South...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Estimated $3.5 Million in Grants to Assist Kansas Child Care Programs

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA –Governor Laura Kelly today announced that Child Care Aware of Kansas, in partnership with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

AG Derek Schmidt: State Alleges More Consumers Harmed By Shawn Parcells, Seeks To Return Biological Samples To Families

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – (November 5, 2020) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has alleged 79 additional consumers were harmed by a Leawood man accused of...
Read more
KDNS Local News

Phillips County Officer Involved In Traffic Collision

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of the Phillips County Sheriffs Department This evening (Wednesday, November 4, 2020) at approximately 5:10 p.m., Deputy...
Read more