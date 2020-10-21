KDHE Adds North Dakota To Travel Quarantine List

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list to include those who have traveled to North Dakota and the country of Andorra beginning today, October 21.

Kansas evaluates the previous two week’s case rates by 100,000 population for states and countries. Locations with significantly higher rates – approximately 3x higher than Kansas – are added to the list. North Dakota has a two-week case rate 3.5 times higher than Kansas while Andorra’s rate is 4.9 times than Kansas.

This list is effective for all persons returning to or entering Kansas on the effective dates. A comprehensive list of those individuals needing to quarantine for 14 days includes visitors and Kansans who have:

Travel to or from North Dakota on or after October 21.

Travel to or from the country of Andorra on or after October 21.

Attendance at any out-of-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear a mask.

Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.

Travel quarantines do not prohibit travel through Kansas. People from these locations may still travel through Kansas. If this is done, KDHE recommends limited stops, wearing a mask at rest stops or when

getting gas and being 6’ from others when doing so. If the destination is Kansas, they would be required to quarantine upon arrival to their destination.

Mass gatherings are defined as any event or convening that brings together 500 or more persons in a single room or space at the same time such as an auditorium, stadium, arena, large conference room, meeting hall, theater or any other confined indoor or outdoor space. This includes parades, fairs and festivals. Mass gatherings does not include normal operations of airports, bus and train stations, medical facilities, libraries, shopping malls and centers, or other spaces where 500 or more persons may be in transit. It also does not include typical office environments, schools, restaurants, factories or retail/grocery stores where large numbers of people are present, but it is unusual for them to be within 6 feet of one another for more than 10 minutes.

Critical infrastructure sector employees who have travelled to these destinations should contact their local health department regarding instructions for application of these quarantine orders while working. Critical infrastructure employees, such as public health, law enforcement, food supply, etc., need to have the staffing resources to continue serving Kansans so the local health department may allow a modified quarantine. Please note the only exemption for these quarantine mandates for critical infrastructure sector employees is work – they are not to go any other locations outside of work.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit the KDHE website at www.kdhe.ks.gov/coronavirus.