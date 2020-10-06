81.5 F
Second Round of Pandemic Electronic Benefits Issued

By Derek Nester

K-State Announces Extension for Head Coach Chris Klieman

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State Athletics and head coach Chris Klieman have agreed to terms on a contract extension that runs through the 2026 football season, Athletics Director Gene...
Read more
Sporting KC Back Home Wednesday To Host Chicago Fire FC

Derek Nester - 0
A compelling cross-conference battle beckons on Wednesday as Sporting Kansas City (7-5-2, 23 points) welcomes Chicago Fire FC (4-7-4, 16 points) to world-class Children’s...
Read more
Chiefs Defeat Patriots, 26-10, on Monday Night

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the New England Patriots, 26-10, at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night to move to 4-0 on the...
Read more
Patriots at Chiefs Set For Monday at 6:05 PM

Derek Nester - 0
Game will be broadcast on Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas & Classic Hits 106.7 & 1530 AM KQNK in Northwest...
Read more
Alan Pulido scores twice as Sporting Kansas City earns 2-1 road win at the Houston Dynamo

Derek Nester - 0
Forward Alan Pulido scored a pair of goals to lead Sporting Kansas City to a hard-fought 2-1 road victory against the Houston...
Read more
Lincoln – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) has announced that Nebraska has been approved to disburse a second round of Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits, P-EBT is a program authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), which provides assistance to families of children who are eligible for free or reduced-priced meals and impacted by school closures. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) in partnership with the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) is overseeing the disbursement of benefits.

Families who qualified for the second round of P-EBT had their benefits automatically already loaded onto an EBT card. Those EBT cards were mailed earlier this week to families who qualified. School districts will report how many days each student can receive benefits, students are eligible for $5.86 per day missed. Families with questions about their eligibility should contact their school, questions about the P-EBT program should be directed to 402-471-9043.

With this final disbursement the P-EBT program ended on September 30th with the end of the federal fiscal year. DHHS will not be able to launch a new program until given clearance from FNS. For this second round of P-EBT $762,947 was disbursed.

Receiving P-EBT benefits will not affect a family’s ability to receive other benefits and benefits will be good for one year after receiving them. P-EBT benefits can be used to buy food at grocery stores and farmer’s markets that accept SNAP EBT and to purchase groceries online at Amazon and Walmart.

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Governor Kelly and KDOT Announce Short Line Rail Improvement Projects

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced this morning the recipients of the Kansas Department of Transportation’s new Short Line Rail Fund...
Read more
Window Dressing: New Beach Museum of Art Installation Best Viewed From The Outside

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — It's been said the eyes are the window of the soul. At the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art, windows are now eyes that...
Read more
2020 Specialty Crop Block Grants Awarded

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has been awarded $331,846 through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. Funds for the program are...
Read more
West Nile Virus Confirmed in Horse in Douglas County

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture Division of Animal Health has received notification of a confirmed case of West Nile virus (WNV)...
Read more

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more
Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Read more
Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Read more
Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Read more

