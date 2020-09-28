67.4 F
Smith County Memorial Hospital & Clinic To Start New Screening Protocol

By Derek Nester

Baylor Upends Kansas in Big 12 Opener, 47-14


WACO, Texas – Kansas football scored on its opening possession Saturday night at McLane Stadium while Baylor responded by scoring 40-straight points before...
K-State Uses Huge Second Half To Earn 38-35 Win Over No. 3 Oklahoma


NORMAN, Oklahoma – You could start with the game-winning field goal from Blake Lynch. But what about the three rushing touchdowns from...
Sunday’s Royals season finale to start at 12:05 p.m.


The Kansas City Royals and Major League Baseball have announced that tomorrow’s previously schedule 2:05 p.m. season finale against the Detroit Tigers...
KNDY Area High School Football Scores – 9/25/2020


North Central Kansas League Abilene – No Game (COVID-19) Chapman – No Game (COVID-19) Concordia 56, Council Grove 6 Marysville – No Game (COVID-19) Riley County 41, Clay Center...
KSHSAA Releases New Classifications For Member Schools For 2020-2021 School Year


TOPEKA – The Kansas State High School Activities Association today released new classifications for member schools for all activities excluding football, which runs on...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

SMITH CENTER, Kan. – As the upcoming influenza season approaches and the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Smith County Memorial Hospital and Smith County Family Practice will adjust their screening and waiting room practices to protect patients and staff from respiratory illnesses. The new procedures will begin on Thursday, Oct. 1.

“We are keenly aware of our role in helping to keep the communities we serve safe and healthy,” said Allen Van Driel, CEO of the facility. “Our desire with these new protocols is to create additional social distance between patients, whether they are well or sick so that we can continue to treat and prevent illness.”

The medical staff and administration have been in conversation throughout the pandemic to monitor community spread and adjust practices to support patient care.

“These new protocols fall in line with federal and state guidelines for infection prevention,” said Ferrill Conant, a physician at SCMH and chief health officer for Smith County. “We hope they are something we can repeat year after year even beyond the COVID-19 pandemic to suppress respiratory illness such as influenza and even the common cold as the season approaches.”

The most significant changes patients will notice are at the clinic. Patients arriving to see providers at Smith County Family Practice for Quick Care or scheduled appointments will be asked to wait in their vehicle and call the clinic from their car. Screening and registration will take place over the phone. Following the registration process, patients will be asked to continue to wait in their vehicle in the parking lot until a nurse calls to bring them into the building for their appointment.

Patients who answer screening questions about respiratory symptoms or exposure with “yes” will be asked to wear a mask into the facility. All patients are asked to bring a mask in the event they are asked to wear one.

“We’re essentially temporarily closing our waiting room in favor of keeping patients distanced in their cars,” Conant said. “This will continue throughout the flu season and maybe beyond if we find success in the practice.”

The clinic modeled this practice after what others in the state have done to combat waiting room congestion or the need to screen all entrants into the facility.

“We know from our first experience screening everyone, and from conversations with other facilities using a parking lot waiting room that there will be a learning curve for everyone,” Van Driel said. “Other communities have gotten used to these types of practices and we’re confident that our patients will ultimately feel more comfortable coming to see a provider.”

The next big change that patients and visitors will see is a screener at the hospital’s front door and ER entrance taking temperatures and asking screening questions before allowing entrance into the facility.

The hours for the front door will be limited from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Outside of those hours, all patients and visitors should enter the facility through the ER.

“Again, this is to help combat the issues we see every year with the onset of influenza and other respiratory illness in the area,” said Van Driel. “Unlike the concerns in March, we will not be limiting services. Our specialty providers will continue to see patients, our rehab services will be working continuously and all elective surgeries will be available for patient needs.”

In addition to continued services, Hometown Café will remain open and serving the public for both dine-in and carryout lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Café patrons will need to be screened at the front door before entering the facility for their meal.

Van Driel and Conant hope that the increase in screening will boost confidence for patients and visitors that previously were unsure about coming to the facility.

“In the height of the pandemic, we saw a significant decrease in patients coming for routine or preventive care as well as acute needs,” Conant said. “We know there are people out there who have put off necessary care for cardiovascular needs, pulmonary needs or even different cancers. The last thing we want is for a patient to feel uncomfortable coming to the facility and therefore worsening their condition.”

Van Driel adds one more caveat to the screening requirement.

“Patients who are visiting the clinic should use the parking lot waiting room and adhere to the screening process in place,” he said. “Clinic patients will not be allowed to enter the clinic through the hospital for several reasons. One, we won’t have the proper registration on file which is how insurance claims and billing are determined and two, we are federally mandated to have patients for the two entities use separate doors.”

Signage outside the hospital and clinic will help guide patients through the process and when in doubt, patients and visitors are encouraged to call ahead to ask about the procedure.

“We will be calling patients ahead of appointments to remind them of the process,” Conant said. “As always, it’s good to call on your way when coming for Quick Care or an ER visit. Our goal is always to see every patient and treat them with respect. We think this process will help us to a better job of that in the long-run.”

2020 Organic Certification Cost Share Program Now Accepting Applications


MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has funds available for the National Organic Certification Cost Share Program (NOCCSP). Through this program, farms,...
USDA Invests Over $471,000 in Renewable Energy in Rural Kansas


TOPEKA, Kan., Sept. 23, 2020 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Kansas Lynne Hinrichsen today announced that USDA is...
Homicide investigation in Elk County


ELK COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Elk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that occurred in Longton,...
KDHE Amends Travel Quarantine List


TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list to include Aruba. Aruba was previously on the...
Death Investigation Underway In Allen County


ALLEN COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Iola Police Department, and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a death that occurred...
Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs


By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks


By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth


By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus


By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Kansas Teachers Could Owe Their Schools Thousands If They Quit Over Coronavirus Concerns


By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas teachers that don’t feel safe going back to crowded hallways as schools reopen could take...
