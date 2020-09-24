KDHE Amends Travel Quarantine List

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list to include Aruba. Aruba was previously on the list and was removed September 10. However, it’s rates have increased over the last two weeks to 4.2 times the rate of new COVID-19 cases in Kansas and subsequently, is being added.

A comprehensive list of those individuals needing to quarantine for 14 days includes visitors and Kansans who have:

Traveled to Aruba on or after September 24.

Attendance at any out-of-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear a mask.

Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.

Mass gatherings are defined as any event or convening that brings together 500 or more persons in a single room or space at the same time such as an auditorium, stadium, arena, large conference room, meeting hall, theater or any other confined indoor or outdoor space. This includes parades, fairs and festivals. Mass gatherings does not include normal operations of airports, bus and train stations, medical facilities, libraries, shopping malls and centers, or other spaces where 500 or more persons may be in transit. It also does not include typical office environments, schools, restaurants, factories or retail/grocery stores where large numbers of people are present, but it is unusual for them to be within 6 feet of one another for more than 10 minutes.

“If you are choosing to travel or attend mass gathering events, please know that there are inherent risks,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary, said. “Be sure to wear masks, practice social distancing and use proper hand hygiene. And, if you’re not feeling well, stay home!”

For more information on COVID-19, please visit the KDHE website at www.kdhe.ks.gov/coronavirus.