KDNS Local News

MCHHS Hospital In-Patient and ER Visitors Update

By Derek Nester

Royals-Reds Game Rescheduled As Part of a Doubleheader Tomorrow

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (August 18, 2020) – Out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing within the Cincinnati Reds’ organization,...
K-State Approved for Reduced Capacity During 2020 Football Season

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State received approval on Monday from the Riley County Commission to open Bill Snyder Family Stadium to approximately 25 percent capacity...
Kansas to Host Coastal Carolina in Season-Opener Sept. 12

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football will host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for its season-opener on Sept. 12, Kansas Athletics...
MIAA Takes Emergency Actions In Regard To 2020-21 Athletic Seasons

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (August 14, 2020) - The MIAA CEO Council has announced emergency action for the Association and its member institutions in regard...
Kansas Announces New College Football Schedule For 2020 Season

Kansas Jayhawk Football can be heard on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Beginning Friday, August 21st, Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems will slowly allow visitors into our facility. We continue to monitor the on-going pandemic for the safety of our patients, staff and community and may need to change restrictions as the situation evolves.

The following protocols have been put in place so that hospital in-patients can now safely begin receiving visitors.

We ask that all visitors follow these guidelines to help us continue to protect the vulnerable. No visitors are permitted for patients in isolation or those who have a COVID-19 diagnosis. We also encourage all visitors to bring their own mask to wear to preserve the hospitals supply for healthcare needs.

  • All visitors, except ER visits, will enter through the front entrance door and complete the screening process prior to entering. ER visitors will be screened in that department upon arrival.
  • Visitors will be provided a badge, that must be visibly worn at all times, and must exit the facility through the front doors to return the item.
  • Visitors are required to wear a mask throughout the visit, including in hallways, public areas and in patient rooms. Masks must be worn properly, over nose and under chin.
  • Patients will be allowed to have one visitor at a time during the hours of 5 pm to 7 pm. Delivering mothers in nursery may assign one support person during their stay—no other visitors allowed.
  • Visitors must be 18 years or older.
  • Visitors must use hand hygiene prior to entering and exiting the patients room.
  • Visitors must remain in the patients room and use social distancing. Use call light if needed.
  • Visitors must respect signs restricting access to certain areas of the hospital. The cafeteria and beverage bar will not be available to visitors at this time.

Please remember, visitation processes are different for our Resident Care Center. The Resident Care Center will be releasing guidelines for visitation once they reach phase 3, which is required by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the CDC.

Again, we appreciate your understanding and cooperation with following these guidelines. Visiting hours and guidelines are subject to change during this unprecedented time. We still recommend using FaceTime, Skype, Zoom or phone as much as possible to connect with your loved ones to help limit the exposure of illnesses to our acute patients, residents and staff. MCHHS reserves the right to rescind the visitations to protect the health and safety of everyone in the event of an outbreak, such as influenza, COVID-19 or other emerging disease. If you have any questions regarding visitation, please call 785-738-2266.

Governor Kelly Announces Executive Orders Temporarily Prohibiting Evictions and Foreclosures, Extending Motor Carrier Relief

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today signed Executive Orders #20-61 and #20-62 as part of her administration’s commitment to protecting Kansans’ health and safety...
Death Investigation in Doniphan County

DONIPHAN COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a man that occurred in...
Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Kansas Teachers Could Owe Their Schools Thousands If They Quit Over Coronavirus Concerns

By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas teachers that don’t feel safe going back to crowded hallways as schools reopen could take...
Person Of Interest in Homicide Case Now in Custody in Montana

GLENDIVE, Mont. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Medicine Lodge Police Department, and the Barber County Sheriff’s Office have located the person...
Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Kansas Teachers Could Owe Their Schools Thousands If They Quit Over Coronavirus Concerns

By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas teachers that don’t feel safe going back to crowded hallways as schools reopen could take...
What A Pending Football Game Says About COVID-19, The Fate Of Small Colleges And The Towns They Keep Alive

By Frank Morris - Kansas News Service There’s a lot riding on a Kickoff set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. The Sterling College Warriors are...
Kansas’ U.S. Senate Race Is Set As Marshall Beats Kobach For GOP Nod; Watkins Out In 2nd District

TOPEKA, Kansas — Kansas’ biggest race of the evening was one of the first to be decided: U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall secured the Republican...
Feds Say Filth, Hazards At Kansas Group Homes Put Foster Care Children At Risk

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Kansas let foster care children live in group homes with broken windows, mold, exposed electrical wiring, trashed porches...
