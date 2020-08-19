MCHHS Hospital In-Patient and ER Visitors Update

Beginning Friday, August 21st, Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems will slowly allow visitors into our facility. We continue to monitor the on-going pandemic for the safety of our patients, staff and community and may need to change restrictions as the situation evolves.

The following protocols have been put in place so that hospital in-patients can now safely begin receiving visitors.

We ask that all visitors follow these guidelines to help us continue to protect the vulnerable. No visitors are permitted for patients in isolation or those who have a COVID-19 diagnosis. We also encourage all visitors to bring their own mask to wear to preserve the hospitals supply for healthcare needs.

All visitors, except ER visits, will enter through the front entrance door and complete the screening process prior to entering. ER visitors will be screened in that department upon arrival.

Visitors will be provided a badge, that must be visibly worn at all times, and must exit the facility through the front doors to return the item.

Visitors are required to wear a mask throughout the visit, including in hallways, public areas and in patient rooms. Masks must be worn properly, over nose and under chin.

Patients will be allowed to have one visitor at a time during the hours of 5 pm to 7 pm. Delivering mothers in nursery may assign one support person during their stay—no other visitors allowed.

Visitors must be 18 years or older.

Visitors must use hand hygiene prior to entering and exiting the patients room.

Visitors must remain in the patients room and use social distancing. Use call light if needed.

Visitors must respect signs restricting access to certain areas of the hospital. The cafeteria and beverage bar will not be available to visitors at this time.

Please remember, visitation processes are different for our Resident Care Center. The Resident Care Center will be releasing guidelines for visitation once they reach phase 3, which is required by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the CDC.

Again, we appreciate your understanding and cooperation with following these guidelines. Visiting hours and guidelines are subject to change during this unprecedented time. We still recommend using FaceTime, Skype, Zoom or phone as much as possible to connect with your loved ones to help limit the exposure of illnesses to our acute patients, residents and staff. MCHHS reserves the right to rescind the visitations to protect the health and safety of everyone in the event of an outbreak, such as influenza, COVID-19 or other emerging disease. If you have any questions regarding visitation, please call 785-738-2266.