88.1 F
Wichita
Tuesday, August 11, 2020
type here...
Kansas Headlines

KDHE Amends Travel Quarantine List – Florida Removed; Mass Gatherings Greater Than 500 Added

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

NASCAR Announces Final Installment of 2020 Schedule

Derek Nester - 0
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Aug. 6, 2020) - NASCAR today announced the final installment of events in the revised 2020 schedule, including the full Playoffs...
Read more
Professional Sports

Sporting KC Releases Schedule For First Phase of Continued MLS Regular Season

Derek Nester - 0
(Aug. 8, 2020) -- Sporting Kansas City has released the club's schedule for the first phase of the continued 2020 MLS regular season in...
Read more
College Sports

NCAA Division III Presidents Council Cancels Fall Championships

Derek Nester - 0
NCAA Division III championships in fall sports for 2020-21 are canceled. With the health and safety of the division’s student-athletes, coaches, athletics administrators and communities...
Read more
College Sports

NCAA DII Presidents Council Cancels Fall 2020 Championships

Derek Nester - 0
Division II’s seven fall 2020 championships are canceled, the Division II Presidents Council decided Wednesday due to the operational, logistical and financial challenges presented...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas Men’s Basketball to Host Stephen F. Austin Dec. 29

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball will host Stephen F. Austin on Dec. 29, 2020, inside historic Allen Fieldhouse, replacing KU’s previously scheduled Dec....
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list, removing the state of Florida and adding attendance at mass gatherings greater than 500 people. Additionally, those countries with a CDC Level 3 Travel Health Notice with restrictions remain.

This list is effective for all persons returning to or entering Kansas on the effective dates. The state will review/update this list every two weeks. A comprehensive list of those individuals needing to quarantine for 14 days includes visitors and Kansans who have:

  • Attended/traveled to mass gathering events of 500 people or greater on or after August 11.
  • Traveled to/from Florida between June 29 – August 11. 
  • Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.
  • International travel on or after July 14 to countries with a CDC Level 3 Travel Health Notice, including China, Iran, European Schengen area, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland and Brazil. International travelers must follow CDC guidance and protocols.

Others needing to continue quarantining:

  • Anyone subject to a travel-related quarantine for a state or country previously on the travel-related quarantine list must complete their 14-day quarantine period.
  • Received notification from public health officials (state or local) that you are a close contact of a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19.

Travel quarantines do not prohibit travel through Kansas. People from these locations may still travel through Kansas. If this is done, KDHE recommends limited stops, wearing a mask at rest stops or when getting gas and being 6’ from others when doing so. If the destination is Kansas, they would be required to quarantine upon arrival to their destination.

Critical infrastructure sector employees who have travelled to these destinations should contact their local health department regarding instructions for application of these quarantine orders while working. Critical infrastructure employees, such as public health, law enforcement, food supply, etc., need to have the staffing resources to continue serving Kansans so the local health department may allow a modified quarantine. Please note the only exemption for these quarantine mandates for critical infrastructure sector employees is work – they are not to go any other locations outside of work.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit the KDHE website at www.kdhe.ks.gov/coronavirus.

Previous articleSchwan’s Company To Build 400,000-Square-Foot Expansion at Production Facility in Salina

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

KDHE Amends Travel Quarantine List – Florida Removed; Mass Gatherings Greater Than 500 Added

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list, removing the state of Florida and adding attendance...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Schwan’s Company To Build 400,000-Square-Foot Expansion at Production Facility in Salina

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that Schwan’s Company, a leading food producer in the United States, will build a new 400,000-square-foot expansion...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

State Finance Council Approves $60 Million Broadband Expansion, State Agency Reimbursements and Consulting Services for Accounting and Compliance

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Today, the State Finance Council (SFC) approved $60 million to expand broadband access, $3.9 million in reimbursements to state agencies for COVID-19...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Sues To Block Wyandotte Nation Casino in Park City

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – (August 10, 2020) – The State of Kansas has asked a federal court to set aside a decision by the U.S. Department...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

What A Pending Football Game Says About COVID-19, The Fate Of Small Colleges And The Towns They Keep Alive

Derek Nester - 0
By Frank Morris - Kansas News Service There’s a lot riding on a Kickoff set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. The Sterling College Warriors are...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

What A Pending Football Game Says About COVID-19, The Fate Of Small Colleges And The Towns They Keep Alive

Derek Nester - 0
By Frank Morris - Kansas News Service There’s a lot riding on a Kickoff set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. The Sterling College Warriors are...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas’ U.S. Senate Race Is Set As Marshall Beats Kobach For GOP Nod; Watkins Out In 2nd District

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kansas — Kansas’ biggest race of the evening was one of the first to be decided: U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall secured the Republican...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Feds Say Filth, Hazards At Kansas Group Homes Put Foster Care Children At Risk

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Kansas let foster care children live in group homes with broken windows, mold, exposed electrical wiring, trashed porches...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas K-12 Districts Can Start Class On Time After State Board Rejects Governor’s Order To Delay

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas’ elementary, middle and high schools will reopen for in-person instruction in August, despite Gov. Laura...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Governor Says Masks Are Non-Negotiable In Schools And Pleads For Delaying Classes

Derek Nester - 0
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Students, teachers and staff members at K-12 schools in Kansas will wear masks, use hand sanitizer...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

Kansas Headlines

KDHE Amends Travel Quarantine List – Florida Removed; Mass Gatherings Greater Than 500 Added

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list, removing the state of Florida and adding attendance...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Schwan’s Company To Build 400,000-Square-Foot Expansion at Production Facility in Salina

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that Schwan’s Company, a leading food producer in the United States, will build a new 400,000-square-foot expansion...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

State Finance Council Approves $60 Million Broadband Expansion, State Agency Reimbursements and Consulting Services for Accounting and Compliance

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Today, the State Finance Council (SFC) approved $60 million to expand broadband access, $3.9 million in reimbursements to state agencies for COVID-19...
Read more