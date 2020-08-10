Schwan’s Company To Build 400,000-Square-Foot Expansion at Production Facility in Salina

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that Schwan’s Company, a leading food producer in the United States, will build a new 400,000-square-foot expansion at its pizza-manufacturing facility in Salina.

The announcement of the project comes as the company celebrates its 50th year of operating a pizza production facility in Salina. Governor Kelly, joined by Secretary of Commerce David Toland, accompanied company leaders for the announcement at the Tony’s Pizza and Events Center.

“Schwan’s has been a staple here in Salina for many years, and they’ve been making nationally recognized pizza brands for decades,” Governor Kelly said. “From Day One, my administration has prioritized investing in and rebuilding Kansas’ foundation. This venture is a testament to our commitment to create good jobs for Kansans, especially at this critical time as we work to recover from the economic challenges brought on by COVID-19.”

The new facility will result in up to 225 new full-time jobs by 2023. The company already employs 1,125 people at its current 500,000-square-foot production facility and distribution center in Salina.

In addition to significant help from local and federal partners, Schwan’s worked closely with the Department of Commerce to facilitate this expansion.

“When I became Governor, I immediately called for the rebuilding of a decimated Department of Commerce,” Governor Kelly said. “Secretary David Toland moved quickly to resurrect an International Division in Commerce that was instrumental in the Schwan’s expansion, and many other opportunities for companies sure to benefit from our central location, outstanding workforce and other distinct advantages.”

“I’m so grateful to Schwan’s for this incredible investment, which signals the trust they have in our state as a strong central location for their business,” Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Kansas is continuing to prove that our persistence and dedication to economic development during this pandemic has been well worth it. We are driving full steam into this new normal, and want to show everyone else what Schwan’s has proven they already know: Kansas is an extraordinary and strategic place to do business.”

Schwan’s also signaled its dedication to sustainability in the move. The company has committed to purchasing renewable energy from a Kansas wind farm through Evergy.

Additional projects are planned for the Salina site over the next several years as Schwan’s pursues continued growth in the company’s pizza business, representing an investment of hundreds of millions of dollars in total.