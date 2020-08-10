71.6 F
Schwan’s Company To Build 400,000-Square-Foot Expansion at Production Facility in Salina

By Derek Nester

NASCAR Announces Final Installment of 2020 Schedule

Derek Nester - 0
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Aug. 6, 2020) - NASCAR today announced the final installment of events in the revised 2020 schedule, including the full Playoffs...
Professional Sports

Sporting KC Releases Schedule For First Phase of Continued MLS Regular Season

Derek Nester - 0
(Aug. 8, 2020) -- Sporting Kansas City has released the club's schedule for the first phase of the continued 2020 MLS regular season in...
College Sports

NCAA Division III Presidents Council Cancels Fall Championships

Derek Nester - 0
NCAA Division III championships in fall sports for 2020-21 are canceled. With the health and safety of the division’s student-athletes, coaches, athletics administrators and communities...
College Sports

NCAA DII Presidents Council Cancels Fall 2020 Championships

Derek Nester - 0
Division II’s seven fall 2020 championships are canceled, the Division II Presidents Council decided Wednesday due to the operational, logistical and financial challenges presented...
College Sports

Kansas Men’s Basketball to Host Stephen F. Austin Dec. 29

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball will host Stephen F. Austin on Dec. 29, 2020, inside historic Allen Fieldhouse, replacing KU’s previously scheduled Dec....
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that Schwan’s Company, a leading food producer in the United States, will build a new 400,000-square-foot expansion at its pizza-manufacturing facility in Salina. 

The announcement of the project comes as the company celebrates its 50th year of operating a pizza production facility in Salina. Governor Kelly, joined by Secretary of Commerce David Toland, accompanied company leaders for the announcement at the Tony’s Pizza and Events Center.

“Schwan’s has been a staple here in Salina for many years, and they’ve been making nationally recognized pizza brands for decades,” Governor Kelly said. “From Day One, my administration has prioritized investing in and rebuilding Kansas’ foundation. This venture is a testament to our commitment to create good jobs for Kansans, especially at this critical time as we work to recover from the economic challenges brought on by COVID-19.”

The new facility will result in up to 225 new full-time jobs by 2023. The company already employs 1,125 people at its current 500,000-square-foot production facility and distribution center in Salina.

In addition to significant help from local and federal partners, Schwan’s worked closely with the Department of Commerce to facilitate this expansion.

“When I became Governor, I immediately called for the rebuilding of a decimated Department of Commerce,” Governor Kelly said. “Secretary David Toland moved quickly to resurrect an International Division in Commerce that was instrumental in the Schwan’s expansion, and many other opportunities for companies sure to benefit from our central location, outstanding workforce and other distinct advantages.”

“I’m so grateful to Schwan’s for this incredible investment, which signals the trust they have in our state as a strong central location for their business,” Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Kansas is continuing to prove that our persistence and dedication to economic development during this pandemic has been well worth it. We are driving full steam into this new normal, and want to show everyone else what Schwan’s has proven they already know: Kansas is an extraordinary and strategic place to do business.”

Schwan’s also signaled its dedication to sustainability in the move. The company has committed to purchasing renewable energy from a Kansas wind farm through Evergy.

Additional projects are planned for the Salina site over the next several years as Schwan’s pursues continued growth in the company’s pizza business, representing an investment of hundreds of millions of dollars in total.

