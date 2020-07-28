Governor Laura Kelly Announces Department of Commerce’s Third KANSASWORKS Statewide Virtual Job Fair

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that the third KANSASWORKS Statewide Virtual Job Fair will be held today, Tuesday, July 28, through Thursday, July 30.

“We need to maintain a strong, healthy workforce in our state, and getting Kansans back to work safely is one of my top priorities,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “The KANSASWORKS virtual job fair has proven to be a creative and effective way to connect Kansans with jobs opportunities, and will be important as our economy recovers from the challenges of COVID-19.”

The virtual fair will allow job seekers to easily live chat with employers from across the state through computers and mobile devices. This is the third KANSASWORKS virtual job fair so far in 2020, with four more planned later this year.

Click here to register.

The Department of Commerce moved its statewide job fairs online this year to eliminate the public health risks associated with mass gatherings, while continuing to provide job opportunities for job seekers and maintain a ready workforce for Kansas businesses.

“Increasing employment opportunities and keeping our economy strong is a top priority of the Department of Commerce,” Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “The need for both businesses and job seekers in our state is significant, but health and safety concerns mean it’s still not safe to hold in-person job fairs. The Virtual Statewide Job Fair system is a perfect example of how our KANSASWORKS team is continuing to provide Kansans access to employers in a way that protects everyone involved.”

This year’s second virtual fair in June was a great success, with approximately 165 employers and 1,497 jobseekers participating. Employers represented included:

KanEquip, Inc.

Foley Equipment

Fuller Industries

Johns Manville

National Beef

PKM Steel Service Inc.

Salina Regional Health Center

Cornejo

Russell Stover

Reser’s Fine Foods

Johnsonville

Dillons

Glassman Corporation

CivicPlus

ADT

Bombardier Aviation

Creekstone Farms

Southwest Medical Center

Farmers Insurance

Goodwill Industries of Kansas

Emprise Bank

Wichita Public Schools

The University of Kansas

As concerns for the health and safety of Kansans remain high due to COVID-19, the Department of Commerce will maintain the virtual job fair system for the remainder of 2020. Future statewide events are scheduled for:

August 25-27

September 22-24

October 27-29

December 8-9

As these dates get closer, updates will be provided with employer and jobseeker registration links for each individual virtual fair.