USD 273 Beloit Superintendent Jeff Travis Update On Schools Reopening

Dear Students, Parents and Patrons of USD 273,

I want to take this opportunity to update you on the start of our 2020-21 school year. Groups including the Board of Education, the school administrative team, Employee Council, Student Council and parents have been working together to put a proactive plan in place with a normal start of the school year that included an extensive mitigation plan for COVID-19 exposure and prevention. Contingency plans were also being developed.

On July 15th, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that schools will not be allowed to start until after Labor Day due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This has changed many items in a start to the school year. At this time, we are waiting for further guidance from the Kansas State Department of Education on what the start of school will look like and what will be allowed. The Governor announced that the official executive order will not be out for viewing until Monday, July 20th.

USD 273 will continue to work with our groups. Once we know all the facts on how we can offer classes after Labor Day, we will communicate an announcement through all of our media outlets. I assure you that our plans are to offer the best education that we can possibly give with the preference being face to face while keeping a safe learning environment for all of our students and staff. The educational goals of USD 273 of building positive RELATIONSHIPS, making learning RELEVANT, having appropriate RIGOR, and creating a RESPONSIVE CULTURE for our students are still the priority.

I am sure that our current approved school calendar will have to be revised to reflect the needed changes for starting after Labor Day. As I said previously, I will send out another update as soon as I have the facts and some answers for everyone.

Thank you for your understanding and flexibility during these trying times.

Should you have questions or need further information, please contact me at the district office (785) 738-3261.

Sincerely,

Jeff Travis, Superintendent

USD 273 – Beloit