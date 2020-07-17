79 F
KDNS Local News

USD 273 Beloit Superintendent Jeff Travis Update On Schools Reopening

By Derek Nester

Area Athletes Set For Kansas Shrine Bowl

Dusty Deines - 0
Although many summer plans and events have been slowed down or shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, one event that is still set...
Royals acquire Ronald Bolaños, Franchy Cordero from San Diego for Tim Hill

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (July 16, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have acquired right-handed pitcher Ronald Bolaños (pronounced: boh-LAHN-yohs) and outfielder Franchy Corderofrom the...
College Football Schedules Unsettled As Coronavirus Cases Spike In Kansas And The U.S.

Derek Nester - 0
By Greg Echlin - Kansas News Service BALDWIN CITY, Kansas — College athletics departments in Kansas are needing to make a call as the number of...
Kansas City Chiefs Sign DT Chris Jones

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Wednesday that the team has signed defensive tackle Chris Jones. "I'd like to thank Chris and his representatives, Jason...
Sporting suffers late 2-1 loss to Minnesota in MLS is Back Tournament opener

Derek Nester - 0
(July 12, 2020) -- Sporting Kansas City (2-1-0, 6 points) surrendered a late lead in a 2-1 defeat to Minnesota United FC (3-0-0, 9...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Dear Students, Parents and Patrons of USD 273,

I want to take this opportunity to update you on the start of our 2020-21 school year. Groups including the Board of Education, the school administrative team, Employee Council, Student Council and parents have been working together to put a proactive plan in place with a normal start of the school year that included an extensive mitigation plan for COVID-19 exposure and prevention. Contingency plans were also being developed.

On July 15th, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that schools will not be allowed to start until after Labor Day due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This has changed many items in a start to the school year. At this time, we are waiting for further guidance from the Kansas State Department of Education on what the start of school will look like and what will be allowed. The Governor announced that the official executive order will not be out for viewing until Monday, July 20th.

USD 273 will continue to work with our groups. Once we know all the facts on how we can offer classes after Labor Day, we will communicate an announcement through all of our media outlets. I assure you that our plans are to offer the best education that we can possibly give with the preference being face to face while keeping a safe learning environment for all of our students and staff. The educational goals of USD 273 of building positive RELATIONSHIPS, making learning RELEVANT, having appropriate RIGOR, and creating a RESPONSIVE CULTURE for our students are still the priority.

I am sure that our current approved school calendar will have to be revised to reflect the needed changes for starting after Labor Day. As I said previously, I will send out another update as soon as I have the facts and some answers for everyone.

Thank you for your understanding and flexibility during these trying times.

Should you have questions or need further information, please contact me at the district office (785) 738-3261.

Sincerely,

Jeff Travis, Superintendent
USD 273 – Beloit

Kansas Priest Sentenced For Possessing Child Pornography

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Kansas priest who pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography was sentenced today to 37 months in federal prison, U.S....
Army Corps of Engineers Reports An Increase In Adult Drowning At Its Lake And River Projects This Summer

Derek Nester - 0
Washington, DC -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced today that more than 30 people lost their lives to drowning in June at...
Veterinary Researcher Works With South Korean Company on African Swine Fever Virus Vaccine Development

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — New vaccine development work at Kansas State University may soon help confront African swine fever, a disease that is endemic in sub-Saharan Africa....
K-State College of Education Study Finds Top Challenges of Kansas K-12 Teachers in COVID-19 Crisis

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — A survey by a multidisciplinary team of researchers at the Kansas State University College of Education has identified the top needs and challenges of K-12...
Topeka Congressman Steve Watkins Charged With Felonies Over Voter Registration At UPS Store

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service Just weeks before his first primary to defend his congressional seat, U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins faced multiple charges...
Kansans Planning A Trip To New York Must Now Quarantine For Two Weeks Upon Arrival

Derek Nester - 0
By Jodi Fortino - Kansas News Service New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that Kansas has been added to the state’s travel advisory, along with...
A Look At The Sizable Pool Of Candidates Hoping To Represent Kansas’ Big 1st

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — Four Republicans and two Democrats are running for Kansas’ 1st Congressional District seat. It’s open...
