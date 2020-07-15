Walmart and Sam’s Club To Require Shoppers To Wear Face Coverings

The largest retailer in the United States, Walmart, along with membership club Sam’s Club will require all shoppers to wear a face covering beginning Monday, July 20th.

The move comes after Coronavirus rates keep increasing across the country, and more face covering mandates are being implemented through local jurisdictions.

Affording to an official company release, approximately 65 percent of the retailers 5,000 stores and clubs are already under some type of government mandate for face coverings.

“To help ensure consistency with this new process, all stores will have a single entrance.

At Sam’s Clubs, associates at the entrance will follow the same process with members, politely reminding them of our requirement to wear a face covering when shopping with us. Complimentary masks will be provided if the member doesn’t have one. Or members can purchase masks in the club.

We know it may not be possible for everyone to wear a face covering. Our associates will be trained on those exceptions to help reduce friction for the shopper and make the process as easy as possible for everyone.”

Best Buy and Starbucks locations started requiring consumers to wear masks July 15th. Costco required face coverings in March.