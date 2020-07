The Kansas State Board of Education Wednesday voted to accept the 1,000-page draft on reopening guidelines for schools this fall. The State Board voted 9-0 in favor of accepting the guidelines.

The guidelines give school districts three options for holding classes, which include in-person, online, or mixed online and in-person instruction.

The ultimate decision will rest with local schools on how they decide to reopen.

More information will be posted as it is released.