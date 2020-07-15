Norton County Hospital Welcomes New Physician On Temporary Assignment

NORTON, Kan. – Starting the end of July, Dr. Cody Rogers will join Norton County Hospital and Norton Medical Clinic on temporary assignment to provide additional medical coverage.

Cody Stark Rogers, MD, was born to two loving parents in the nation of Kenya. He has an older brother and a younger sister. Dr. Rogers would eventually like to do long-term medical mission work overseas.

“My parents did mission work, so God has always been a force in my life, truly even before I was born,” Dr. Rogers said. “After leaving Kenya, my family settled in Arkansas to be near family. I lived there all the way through medical school, so as a state it holds a very special place in my heart.”

Dr. Rogers went to a Church of Christ school for his undergraduate degree, and he obtained his medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS). He then started his residency program in Memphis, Tennessee, at a faith-based missional program. He went on to complete his training at the Cox Family Medicine Residency program in Springfield, Missouri, where he worked alongside Dr. Josh Gaede, who is one of the three physicians Norton County Hospital hired to start in September.

Dr. Rogers said that if he had infinite free time, he would spend it running, reading and enjoying music. Norton County Hospital asks the public to please welcome Dr. Rogers during his temporary assignment, which will span the next several months with periodic coverage.